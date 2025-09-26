Top 5 fixes from Fusion Fix that rumored GTA 4 remaster on PC could have

Several rumors about Rocsktar Games possibly releasing a GTA 4 remaster or Definitive Edition for PC have surfaced. While fans eagerly await any concrete news about the remaster, the modding community has worked hard to fix most issues the game had on PC. One of the most popular mods to do it is Fusion Fix.

Ad

If Rockstar ever develops a GTA 4 PC remaster, it could implement some bug fixes done by Fusion Fix.

Note: This article is based on rumors and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Top 5 Fusion Fix mod fixes worth implementing on a GTA 4 remaster on PC

5) Texture Z-fighting fixes

GTA 4 remaster could fix Z-fighting between textures (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/TJGM)

Texture Z-fighting has been one of the most common and well-known issues in GTA 4 on PC. Textures overlap each other and fight to be displayed, especially when looking at the world from a height. This can be quite jarring, as the textures on the ground will constantly flicker.

Ad

Trending

Since Fusion Fix completely resolves Z-fighting, this issue could be fixed in a GTA 4 remaster.

4) Better volumetric fog

Volumetric fog has drastically improved thanks to Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

GTA 4 uses a simple linear fog shader, but since it isn't radial, it will move when the character moves and looks around. Additionally, the fog doesn't get heavier with distance, causing players to see the edges of the map if they're high enough.

Ad

Fusion Fix resolves these issues by adding brand-new volumetric fog. It is much heavier and increases with distance, smoothly hiding the map's edge and making the skyline look more cinematic.

Hence, the rumored GTA 4 remaster for PC could also improve the fog.

3) More realistic water reflections and effects

The water in GTA 4 Fusion Fix is a lot more realistic and less sharp (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Fusion Fix also resolves the water surface texture in GTA 4. Originally, the surface texture will be too detailed and noisy, which doesn't look the most natural. The mod fixes these issues, making the water look a lot more wavy. Furthermore, the mod also adds white froth in waves that are hitting the shore.

Ad

These advanced water reflections and physics could also arrive in a GTA 4 remaster.

2) Better shadow options

Shadows look miles better with Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Another major graphical fix Fusion Fix brings to GTA 4 is related to shadows. Whether it's a tree or character's shadow, they were massively incorrect and unrealistic. Fusion Fix not only fixes most issues but also brings different various shadow mechanics as options for players to choose.

Ad

Even the shadows of lamp posts, bridges, cars, and other objects are massively improved, which Rockstar could implement in its rumored GTA 4 remaster.

1) Fixed emissive shaders/lights

Fixes emissive shaders allow new light effects in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Emissive shaders or lights could also be fixed by Rockstar if it creates a GTA 4 remaster. In patch 1.0.6.0 for the PC version, Rockstar accidentally broke the emissive shaders, which resulted in certain in-game textures not illuminating at night. This made the game look even more dull and basic.

Ad

Fusion Fix resolved these emissive shaders, adding new lights on the Rotterdam Tower and various neon signs on the streets of Liberty City.

Check out our other content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More