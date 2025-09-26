Top 5 fixes from Fusion Fix that rumored GTA 4 remaster on PC could have

Several rumors about Rocsktar Games possibly releasing a GTA 4 remaster or Definitive Edition for PC have surfaced. While fans eagerly await any concrete news about the remaster, the modding community has worked hard to fix most issues the game had on PC. One of the most popular mods to do it is Fusion Fix.
If Rockstar ever develops a GTA 4 PC remaster, it could implement some bug fixes done by Fusion Fix.
Note: This article is based on rumors and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Top 5 Fusion Fix mod fixes worth implementing on a GTA 4 remaster on PC
5) Texture Z-fighting fixes
Texture Z-fighting has been one of the most common and well-known issues in GTA 4 on PC. Textures overlap each other and fight to be displayed, especially when looking at the world from a height. This can be quite jarring, as the textures on the ground will constantly flicker.
Since Fusion Fix completely resolves Z-fighting, this issue could be fixed in a GTA 4 remaster.
4) Better volumetric fog
GTA 4 uses a simple linear fog shader, but since it isn't radial, it will move when the character moves and looks around. Additionally, the fog doesn't get heavier with distance, causing players to see the edges of the map if they're high enough.
Fusion Fix resolves these issues by adding brand-new volumetric fog. It is much heavier and increases with distance, smoothly hiding the map's edge and making the skyline look more cinematic.
Hence, the rumored GTA 4 remaster for PC could also improve the fog.
3) More realistic water reflections and effects
Fusion Fix also resolves the water surface texture in GTA 4. Originally, the surface texture will be too detailed and noisy, which doesn't look the most natural. The mod fixes these issues, making the water look a lot more wavy. Furthermore, the mod also adds white froth in waves that are hitting the shore.
These advanced water reflections and physics could also arrive in a GTA 4 remaster.
2) Better shadow options
Another major graphical fix Fusion Fix brings to GTA 4 is related to shadows. Whether it's a tree or character's shadow, they were massively incorrect and unrealistic. Fusion Fix not only fixes most issues but also brings different various shadow mechanics as options for players to choose.
Even the shadows of lamp posts, bridges, cars, and other objects are massively improved, which Rockstar could implement in its rumored GTA 4 remaster.
1) Fixed emissive shaders/lights
Emissive shaders or lights could also be fixed by Rockstar if it creates a GTA 4 remaster. In patch 1.0.6.0 for the PC version, Rockstar accidentally broke the emissive shaders, which resulted in certain in-game textures not illuminating at night. This made the game look even more dull and basic.
Fusion Fix resolved these emissive shaders, adding new lights on the Rotterdam Tower and various neon signs on the streets of Liberty City.
Check out our other content:
- 5 best GTA San Andreas references in GTA 5 and Online
- Former GTA writer Dan Houser to feature in multi-hour Lex Fridman podcast episode
- Anime meets GTA in this new open-world game