  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Top 5 fixes from Fusion Fix that rumored GTA 4 remaster on PC could have

Top 5 fixes from Fusion Fix that rumored GTA 4 remaster on PC could have

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 26, 2025 12:49 GMT
GTA 4 remaster can implement loads of fixes from Fusion Fix mod (Image via GitHub/ThirteenAG)
GTA 4 remaster can implement loads of fixes from Fusion Fix mod (Image via Rockstar Games || GitHub/ThirteenAG)

Several rumors about Rocsktar Games possibly releasing a GTA 4 remaster or Definitive Edition for PC have surfaced. While fans eagerly await any concrete news about the remaster, the modding community has worked hard to fix most issues the game had on PC. One of the most popular mods to do it is Fusion Fix.

Ad

If Rockstar ever develops a GTA 4 PC remaster, it could implement some bug fixes done by Fusion Fix.

Note: This article is based on rumors and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Top 5 Fusion Fix mod fixes worth implementing on a GTA 4 remaster on PC

5) Texture Z-fighting fixes

GTA 4 remaster could fix Z-fighting between textures (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/TJGM)
GTA 4 remaster could fix Z-fighting between textures (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/TJGM)

Texture Z-fighting has been one of the most common and well-known issues in GTA 4 on PC. Textures overlap each other and fight to be displayed, especially when looking at the world from a height. This can be quite jarring, as the textures on the ground will constantly flicker.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since Fusion Fix completely resolves Z-fighting, this issue could be fixed in a GTA 4 remaster.

4) Better volumetric fog

Volumetric fog has drastically improved thanks to Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)
Volumetric fog has drastically improved thanks to Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

GTA 4 uses a simple linear fog shader, but since it isn't radial, it will move when the character moves and looks around. Additionally, the fog doesn't get heavier with distance, causing players to see the edges of the map if they're high enough.

Ad

Fusion Fix resolves these issues by adding brand-new volumetric fog. It is much heavier and increases with distance, smoothly hiding the map's edge and making the skyline look more cinematic.

Hence, the rumored GTA 4 remaster for PC could also improve the fog.

3) More realistic water reflections and effects

The water in GTA 4 Fusion Fix is a lot more realistic and less sharp (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)
The water in GTA 4 Fusion Fix is a lot more realistic and less sharp (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Fusion Fix also resolves the water surface texture in GTA 4. Originally, the surface texture will be too detailed and noisy, which doesn't look the most natural. The mod fixes these issues, making the water look a lot more wavy. Furthermore, the mod also adds white froth in waves that are hitting the shore.

Ad

These advanced water reflections and physics could also arrive in a GTA 4 remaster.

2) Better shadow options

Shadows look miles better with Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)
Shadows look miles better with Fusion Fix (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Another major graphical fix Fusion Fix brings to GTA 4 is related to shadows. Whether it's a tree or character's shadow, they were massively incorrect and unrealistic. Fusion Fix not only fixes most issues but also brings different various shadow mechanics as options for players to choose.

Ad

Even the shadows of lamp posts, bridges, cars, and other objects are massively improved, which Rockstar could implement in its rumored GTA 4 remaster.

1) Fixed emissive shaders/lights

Fixes emissive shaders allow new light effects in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)
Fixes emissive shaders allow new light effects in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games || Fusion Fix)

Emissive shaders or lights could also be fixed by Rockstar if it creates a GTA 4 remaster. In patch 1.0.6.0 for the PC version, Rockstar accidentally broke the emissive shaders, which resulted in certain in-game textures not illuminating at night. This made the game look even more dull and basic.

Ad

Fusion Fix resolved these emissive shaders, adding new lights on the Rotterdam Tower and various neon signs on the streets of Liberty City.

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications