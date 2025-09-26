Former GTA writer Dan Houser to feature in multi-hour Lex Fridman podcast episode

Rockstar Games co-founder and GTA co-writer Dan Houser will be a guest on the popular Lex Fridman podcast. Fridman confirmed the news on Reddit, where he invited the Grand Theft Auto community to submit fan questions for the episode. According to him, the conversation could last several hours.In a post on the official GTA subreddit, Fridman made the announcement and praised Dan Houser for creating immersive fictional worlds that have captivated millions of players today:&quot;My name is Lex Fridman. I host a podcast. I'll be doing a multi-hour conversation with Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games. I've spent hundreds of hours over my life in the worlds he helped created (GTA series &amp; Read Dead series).&quot;Call for questions to Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games byu/lexfridman inGTAHe also encouraged the community to submit questions for the interview, allowing them freedom to ask about anything, except politics and controversies involving Houser and Rockstar:&quot;I would love to explore and celebrate his work and his mind as best as I can. If there are questions or topic suggestions you can help me with, please do. They can be super specific, technical, funny lore, future game dev, philosophical, etc.&quot;As of now, Lex Fridman has not provided any release date for the podcast episode with Dan Houser. Fans can follow Fridman on X and YouTube for more information.Dan Houser is one of the most popular game developers in history. He co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998 alongside his brother, Sam Houser, and Take-Two Interactive.Houser is best known for shaping Rockstar’s signature storytelling on iconic titles like the Grand Theft Auto series (up to GTA 5), Red Dead Redemption, Bully, and Max Payne 3.In March 2020, after more than two decades, Houser decided to leave Rockstar. In 2021, he founded Absurd Ventures, his own creative studio focused on storytelling across various media, including comics, games, animated series, and books.Ex-GTA writer to also feature in an on-camera interview for the first timeIn addition to his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Dan Houser will also be interviewed on camera for the first time at L.A. Comic Con. He will sit down with IGN’s Senior Executive Editor, Ryan McCaffrey.According to IGN, the interview will take place on September 27, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm PT, at the South Hall during the 2025 L.A. Comic Con. The session will also be streamed live on IGN’s official YouTube channel. The panel is titled 'In Conversation with Dan Houser: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Now American Caper.'Check out our other content:Anime meets Grand Theft Auto in this new open-world gameGrand Theft Auto Online weekly discounts (September 25 - October 1, 2025)Rockstar teases Grand Theft Auto Online Halloween 2025 event