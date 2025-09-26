  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Former GTA writer Dan Houser to feature in multi-hour Lex Fridman podcast episode

Former GTA writer Dan Houser to feature in multi-hour Lex Fridman podcast episode

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 26, 2025 07:05 GMT
Lex Fridman to host a podcast with Dan Houser (Image via GTA Wiki // Lex Fridman)
Lex Fridman to host a podcast with Dan Houser (Image via GTA Wiki // Lex Fridman)

Rockstar Games co-founder and GTA co-writer Dan Houser will be a guest on the popular Lex Fridman podcast. Fridman confirmed the news on Reddit, where he invited the Grand Theft Auto community to submit fan questions for the episode. According to him, the conversation could last several hours.

Ad

In a post on the official GTA subreddit, Fridman made the announcement and praised Dan Houser for creating immersive fictional worlds that have captivated millions of players today:

"My name is Lex Fridman. I host a podcast. I'll be doing a multi-hour conversation with Dan Houser, co-founder of Rockstar Games. I've spent hundreds of hours over my life in the worlds he helped created (GTA series & Read Dead series)."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He also encouraged the community to submit questions for the interview, allowing them freedom to ask about anything, except politics and controversies involving Houser and Rockstar:

"I would love to explore and celebrate his work and his mind as best as I can. If there are questions or topic suggestions you can help me with, please do. They can be super specific, technical, funny lore, future game dev, philosophical, etc."
Ad

As of now, Lex Fridman has not provided any release date for the podcast episode with Dan Houser. Fans can follow Fridman on X and YouTube for more information.

Dan Houser is one of the most popular game developers in history. He co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998 alongside his brother, Sam Houser, and Take-Two Interactive.

Houser is best known for shaping Rockstar’s signature storytelling on iconic titles like the Grand Theft Auto series (up to GTA 5), Red Dead Redemption, Bully, and Max Payne 3.

Ad

In March 2020, after more than two decades, Houser decided to leave Rockstar. In 2021, he founded Absurd Ventures, his own creative studio focused on storytelling across various media, including comics, games, animated series, and books.

Ex-GTA writer to also feature in an on-camera interview for the first time

In addition to his appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Dan Houser will also be interviewed on camera for the first time at L.A. Comic Con. He will sit down with IGN’s Senior Executive Editor, Ryan McCaffrey.

Ad

According to IGN, the interview will take place on September 27, 2025, from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm PT, at the South Hall during the 2025 L.A. Comic Con. The session will also be streamed live on IGN’s official YouTube channel. The panel is titled 'In Conversation with Dan Houser: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and Now American Caper.'

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications