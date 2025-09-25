Rockstar teases GTA Online Halloween 2025 event

Rockstar Games has announced that the GTA Online Halloween 2025 event will take place next week. This means that it could likely begin on October 2, 2025. The title is returning to the horror theme, tempting gamers with a frightful return to North Yankton, where zombies will put their survival skills to the test.
The undead will be joining returning Freemode events and limited-time modes, all within the spooky setting fans have grown used to in October for a few years now.
Everything you need to know about GTA Online Halloween 2025
This year's Halloween event isn't merely a retread of old scares; it is bringing back North Yankton in a new format. You will fight through hordes of zombies in the snowy landscape, a way to evoke a survival mode that is entirely unlike the madness of Los Santos.
On top of that, Rockstar has promised a “new foe” lurking in the dark, though details remain vague, as of this writing. It looks like the mystery will unfold when the event launches.
Longtime gamers will get their nostalgia on with the rest of the seasonal package, including Freemode events, Halloween game modes, and some limited-edition themed cosmetics and treats. Since these are limited items, you can anticipate masks and other items that won't be available outside of the event.
Vehicles worth checking out this Halloween
GTA Online Halloween 2025 wouldn’t be complete without the signature vehicles that roll back into the spotlight each year. You should keep an eye out for:
- Albany Lurcher
- LCC Sanctus
- Albany Fränken Stange
- Apocalypse Cerberus
- Chariot Romero Hearse
Each of these machines captures the event’s tone in its own way, and they’ll no doubt flood the streets once the update goes live.
This announcement complements GTA Online's weekly update (September 25, 2025, to October 1, 2025). This patch prepares users for the event next week. Rockstar often uses weekly updates to preview something coming our way in terms of content, and here, they clearly wish to get everyone in the mood for Halloween.
