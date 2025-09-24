5 ways in which GTA RP could revive GTA 5 Online

GTA 5 Online and GTA RP have always been two separate games. While Online is officially a Rockstar Games-created multiplayer title, GTA RP was a modded experience that was playable on various community-made servers. In 2023, Rockstar acquired the team behind FiveM, which managed almost every RP server.

While fans speculated that the former could work with RP server companies for GTA 6, there is a possibility that it may also enhance GTA 5 Online with RP features. If that does happen, here is how its features could revive the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 ways in which GTA 5 Online could be revived by GTA RP

1) Immersive role-play

Players could role-play with one another in the truest fashion (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

While regular GTA Online involves grinding missions and heists with friends, GTA RP could offer a much more immersive, interactive experience with other players.

One could take up different jobs and lifestyles to live a second life in Los Santos. They could also choose to grind through the game, but also have the option to role-play with other players and create their own unique personality.

2) Player-driven economy

Players should be able to determine the in-game economy (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA Online, the prices of every item, vehicle, apartment, or business are determined by Rockstar Games. Players are then required to earn money in different ways before spending it.

In GTA RP, players could determine the economy within the game. Those who role-play as businessmen should have the power to determine how much each asset will cost. Some cars could be much cheaper than in GTA Online, while others may be priced higher. Even the apartments should be priced differently.

If GTA RP were to come to the Online version, players would experience a brand new economy that would encourage them to earn money once again.

3) Interacting with other players would be much easier

Civil interactions with other players would really help (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Currently, interacting with other players in GTA Online can be difficult. Most lobbies are filled with griefers and modders, who will shoot to kill first before asking questions later. Hence, interacting with strangers is almost impossible.

In GTA RP, however, interaction with strangers could play an integral part of the experience. Players should be required to speak with others through their microphones about an existing situation and weave stories. This way, GTA Online could become a little more civil.

4) Endless stories could be created

Different scenarios and stories can be created (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

GTA RP is all about creating stories; players gradually create a lifestyle inside the game, and then interact with others with vastly different lifestyles. They can also be part of bizarre and hilarious incidents, out of which countless stories can be woven.

Hence, if RP features arrive in GTA Online, players will no longer be stuck in the grind cycle and start meeting others to create unique stories to share.

5) New purchasable assets

Various new vehicles, weapons, and apartments could be purchased (Image via Rockstar Games // Nopixel Wiki)

Since most GTA RP servers have loads of mods, they usually contain plenty of new content for players to purchase. For example, RP servers could feature real-life cars from Mercedes, Ferrari, or Lamborghini. Many apartments in Los Santos that were previously not purchasable could be made available in RP servers as well.

If GTA Online were to get RP features, players would be able to purchase new vehicles and properties, which should revive its interest among fans.

