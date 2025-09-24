GTA RP server nopixel reveals partnership with Rockstar Games

nopixel recently announced a partnership with Rockstar Games for its upcoming GTA RP experience. A brand new RP service called nopixel V was announced, and a teaser for it was released on social media. This announcement was also reposted by Rockstar Games on X.Read on for more details about the new nopixel V server, made in collaboration with Rockstar Games.Nopixel to launch a brand new GTA RP server with Rockstar GamesOn September 23, 2025, nopixel posted a teaser its brand new upcoming GTA RP experience on X and YouTube. It didn't show any gameplay or detailed features, but only showcased which popular content creators will play on it.In the caption, nopixel mentioned this RP server was created in collaboration with Rockstar Games and will soon arrive on its launcher and other PC platforms.The teaser itself showcased the nopixel logo, inside which several cards showcased different content creators. On the nopixel website, the server developers stated that nopixel V will be an invite-only server.As of now, a few content creators have been selected, with more to feature in the coming days. Currently, they include xQc, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Squeex, 52 Chains, Leahstoo, Skatebeard, Chatterbox, and EsfandTV.There is no news about whether other players will be able to join the new server later down the line.While this was massive news for GTA RP fans, it went even more viral when Rockstar Games reposted the teaser:&quot;We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.&quot;It's safe to say that nopixel V is the first collaborative server project between the RP service and Rockstar Games. The latter also mentioned that nopixel is creating the future of GTA RP, sparked much speculation that GTA 6's Online version could offer lots of detailed RP features as well.Rockstar Games acquired FiveM and RedM's parent companyRockstar Games now owns FiveM and RedM (Image via Rockstar Games)Back in August 2023, Rockstar Games started making massive moves to make the future GTA Online experience a lot better. One of the major steps was to acquire Cfx.re, the team behind the popular GTA RP services like FiveM and RedM.This move was quite exciting for fans since they speculated that Rockstar might add RP features to GTA 6.As of now, the only announcement related to RP was confirming a collaboration with nopixel for Rockstar's new server.Check out our other content:GTA Online police vehicles discount to end soon (September 24, 2025)Why Dwayne Forge in GTA 4 is better than Playboy XWhy you shouldn't pay attention to GTA 6 delay rumors