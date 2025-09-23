Why you shouldn't pay attention to GTA 6 delay rumors

GTA 6 delay rumors have been afloat on the internet even after the final date was confirmed to be May 26, 2026. However, with no such announcement from Rockstar Games, most of these rumors are largely unsubstantial. Netizens speculate that the upcoming title will be delayed to 2027; however, recent reports suggest otherwise.

Ad

This article will explore reports and other evidence to explain why there is no reason to believe the new GTA 6 delay rumors as of September 2025.

GTA 6 delay rumors: Why you shouldn't believe them in September 2025

GTA 6 delay rumors are merely rumors (Image via Rockstar Games)

Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson recently opined that GTA 6 may face further delays and miss the currently confirmed release date of May 26, 2026. While Henderson is a valued industry insider with a proven track record, his statement was merely an expression of opinion rather than an actual fact or report.

Ad

Trending

Regardless, many social media outlets and publications further added to the speculation, fortifying the GTA 6 delay rumors. Some reports even suggest that the game may come out only in 2027. However, fans should perhaps focus on what Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games have to say about it.

Officially, the developers have not commented on the newer rumors, but their recent annual shareholder meeting revealed this:

"Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and announced that Grand Theft Auto VI, which was expected to launch in Fall of Calendar 2025, is now planned for release on May 26, 2026, during our fiscal year 2027."

Ad

Therefore, the game is still set to be released on May 26, 2026, in Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2027, which will begin in March 2026. The official document suggests that no change in the game's release date has been finalized or discussed, even within the company.

The GTA franchise continues to be an asset for Rockstar Games and Take-Two, and great results are expected from the upcoming title.

Therefore, at least for now, most rumors regarding the GTA 6 delay should be taken with a grain of salt. If new and official information surfaces, fans could consider changing their minds about it.

Ad

Read more GTA articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More