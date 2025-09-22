GTA 6 release date delay rumors: Everything Take-Two have revealed so far

GTA 6 release date delay rumors have taken over the internet in September 2025. Officially, the game is still set to release on May 26, 2026; however, multiple publications and fans speculate that it will now be delayed to 2027. While the rumors have taken a stronghold in the minds of many, based on recent information directly from a shareholders' meeting, it is evident that the game has not been delayed.

Take-Two Interactive is still eyeing May 26, 2026, as the final release date of GTA 6. Here's some latest intel.

GTA 6 release date is still in 2026

GTA 6 official release date remains unchanged (Image via Rockstar Games)

When the game was first announced, it was expected that it would be released in the Fall of 2025. However, Rockstar Games soon revealed that the GTA 6 release date had been delayed to May 26, 2026.

Delay rumors kept surfacing, forcing Take-Two Interactive to assure fans that the game will not be delayed anymore. Unfortunately, newer rumors have surfaced speculating a new date in the year 2027; however, these are only partly correct.

The GTA 6 release date is set in Take-Two Interactive's Fiscal Year 2027, which begins in March or April 2026. This was further clarified in their recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

"Rockstar Games continues to invest in the franchise and announced that Grand Theft Auto VI, which was expected to launch in Fall of Calendar 2025, is now planned for release on May 26, 2026, during our fiscal year 2027."

It is possible that some may have confused Take-Two's Fiscal Year for the literal GTA 6 release date. However, based on this information obtained from the meeting, it is evident that there are no internal discussions regarding further delays of the much-anticipated title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

In fact, later in the document, it is further reinstated that the release date remains the same:

"Rockstar plans to release Grand Theft Auto VI on May 26, 2026."

Therefore, fans are advised to keep an eye only on the official channels regarding future updates about the state of GTA 6. If further delays are announced, they will be communicated via the main website or the official social media pages.

