All unlockable outfits in GTA Online this week (September 18 - 24, 2025)

In this week's GTA Online update, there are loads of special outfits that you can unlock. While some are purchasable through various clothing stores and Ammu-Nations in Los Santos, a few rare ones become available during weekly updates and special events.

These are the outfits that are claimable in this week's GTA Online update from September 18 to 24, 2025.

Every special claimable outfit in GTA Online this week

1) Police Bike Officer outfit

You can also indulge in role-playing with the police bike (Image via Rockstar Games // Reddit/BlasterONassis)

The Police Bike Officer outfit is a special uniform that is claimable this week in GTA Online. The outfit comes with the Police Bike, which is purchasable from the Warstock Cache & Carry website in the game. Additionally, the bike is currently purchasable at a discount this week (15% off), making both the vehicle and the special outfit worth it even more.

This is a special bike since it has a special livery, extra hard shell tail bags on the back, and also a special front visor that says "Police". Meanwhile, the Police Bike Officer outfit comprises a beige shirt and pants, with a black belt, tall black boots, and a blue open-face helmet with the LSPD symbol.

2) Winter LSPD Officer outfit

The Winter LSPD outfit is claimable by completing the Dispatch Work (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Winter LSPD officer outfit is another special apparel that is available to claim only this week. This is a navy-blue shirt and pants outfit with a grey tie and a hat.

The outfit can be obtained by completing three Dispatch Work missions given by Vincent. Once you complete the Slush Fund setup mission of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and purchase a law enforcement vehicle, you will get a call from Vincent for the Dispatch Work missions. After completing them, you will automatically unlock the Winter LSPD Officer outfit.

3) Winter Park Ranger outfit

Winter Park Ranger outfit with a tie is also available (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week, Rockstar is also giving out a special Winter Park Ranger outfit to those who own a Declasse Park Ranger (Emergency). If you already have the vehicle, you will receive the free outfit within 72 hours after you log into GTA Online.

Otherwise, you can also purchase the Park Ranger from Warstock Cache & Carry at a 35% discount and get the special outfit with it immediately.

The apparel has a beige shirt, pants, and a hat, with a walkie-talkie strapped onto the left side of the shirt.

4) Alpine outfit

Alpine outfit is up for grabs for free this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

This week in GTA Online, Rockstar has brought back the Oktoberfest event, where you can receive loads of free rewards. One such reward is a special Alpine outfit shown in the picture above.

To get this special outfit, you simply need to log into the game between September 18 to 24, 2025. Upon logging in, you will instantly get a notification that the outfit is unlocked.

The Alpine outfit consists of a brown fedora, a blue and white checkered shirt, and brown pants with suspenders.

