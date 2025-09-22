"I'm not a gamer": GTA 5's Steven Ogg not hyped over GTA 6

While numerous gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, Steven Ogg, an actor in GTA 5, appears uninterested in Rockstar Games' forthcoming title, which is set to release on May 26, 2026. At the 2025 Retro World Expo, he said he does not play video games and urged others to read books instead.Steven, along with other GTA 5 protagonist actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, spoke to fans during the Retro World Expo, which took place in Hartford, Connecticut, from September 12 to 14, 2025.During the event, a YouTuber named Harrison Shipp asked Steven Ogg whether he was excited for GTA 6. In reply, the actor said he does not feel anything with regard to the forthcoming title game. He added that he does not play any video games and has not even tried GTA 5, in which he acted as Trevor.Steven said people wanted him to play GTA 5, but he suggested they read books by Fyodor Dostoevsky and other similar authors:&quot;I feel nothing inside. I'm not a gamer. I have never played video games. So I feel absolutely nothing. Like, someone said yesterday, 'At one point you should play GTA 5.' I said 'why?'. They said 'its so great.' Then I said 'One day you should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment,' and he went completely blank,&quot; he said.Later, Shawn Fonteno joined them after hilariously interrupting the interview. At the end, Steven sarcastically but humorously thanked the YouTuber for the interview and left.This is not the first time Steven Ogg has shown his disinterest in video games. After acting in GTA 5, he became one of the most popular actors in the gaming scene, but he has never shown any particular interest or excitement towards games.Ned Luke excited to play and enjoy GTA 6While Steven Ogg appears uninterested in GTA 6, Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, is hyped for the game.During the same expo, he spoke to YouTuber Harrison Shipp about Rockstar's upcoming installment in an interview, saying he is excited to play it:&quot;I'm excited to play it, man. I can't wait to play it. It is going to be a great game. He also joked about how he might have to kill everyone if he leaked any information about GTA 6:Yeah, I can tell you a lot of stuff, but then I would have to kill you. Then crawl through the camera and kill everybody else.&quot;Ned Luke is a massive supporter and fan of Rockstar Games and its titles. He also has a YouTube channel where he has played GTA 5 and other popular titles by Rockstar.Check out our other content:GTA college class announced by professor who took RDR history lessonGTA Online players experience issues unlocking Winter LSPD Officer OutfitGTA Online weekly discounts (September 18 - 24, 2025)