  • home icon
  • GTA
  • "I'm not a gamer": GTA 5's Steven Ogg not hyped over GTA 6

"I'm not a gamer": GTA 5's Steven Ogg not hyped over GTA 6

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 22, 2025 09:30 GMT
Steven Ogg who played Trevor in GTA 5 does not care about GTA 6 (Image via Archuleta/Getty Images // Rockstar Games)
Steven Ogg, who played Trevor in GTA 5, does not seem excited about GTA 6 (Image via Getty Images/Archuleta // Rockstar Games)

While numerous gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of GTA 6, Steven Ogg, an actor in GTA 5, appears uninterested in Rockstar Games' forthcoming title, which is set to release on May 26, 2026. At the 2025 Retro World Expo, he said he does not play video games and urged others to read books instead.

Ad

Steven, along with other GTA 5 protagonist actors Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno, spoke to fans during the Retro World Expo, which took place in Hartford, Connecticut, from September 12 to 14, 2025.

During the event, a YouTuber named Harrison Shipp asked Steven Ogg whether he was excited for GTA 6. In reply, the actor said he does not feel anything with regard to the forthcoming title game. He added that he does not play any video games and has not even tried GTA 5, in which he acted as Trevor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Steven said people wanted him to play GTA 5, but he suggested they read books by Fyodor Dostoevsky and other similar authors:

"I feel nothing inside. I'm not a gamer. I have never played video games. So I feel absolutely nothing. Like, someone said yesterday, 'At one point you should play GTA 5.' I said 'why?'. They said 'its so great.' Then I said 'One day you should read Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment,' and he went completely blank," he said.
Ad
Ad

Later, Shawn Fonteno joined them after hilariously interrupting the interview. At the end, Steven sarcastically but humorously thanked the YouTuber for the interview and left.

This is not the first time Steven Ogg has shown his disinterest in video games. After acting in GTA 5, he became one of the most popular actors in the gaming scene, but he has never shown any particular interest or excitement towards games.

Ned Luke excited to play and enjoy GTA 6

Ad

While Steven Ogg appears uninterested in GTA 6, Ned Luke, who plays Michael in GTA 5, is hyped for the game.

During the same expo, he spoke to YouTuber Harrison Shipp about Rockstar's upcoming installment in an interview, saying he is excited to play it:

"I'm excited to play it, man. I can't wait to play it. It is going to be a great game.

He also joked about how he might have to kill everyone if he leaked any information about GTA 6:

Ad
Yeah, I can tell you a lot of stuff, but then I would have to kill you. Then crawl through the camera and kill everybody else."

Ned Luke is a massive supporter and fan of Rockstar Games and its titles. He also has a YouTube channel where he has played GTA 5 and other popular titles by Rockstar.

Check out our other content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications