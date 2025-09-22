  • home icon
  • Why the rumored GTA 4 remaster might not be the best version of the game

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 22, 2025 10:48 GMT
GTA 4
GTA 4's rumored remaster might not be the best version because of a poor base and other better modded versions (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

A GTA 4 remaster version is rumored to be released by Rockstar Games sometime in the future. After a tumultuous release of the original GTA Trilogy's Definitive Editions, Rockstar Games could be planning to up its game for its next remastering project.

An argument can be made that, due to certain major reasons, GTA 4 Definitive Edition by Rockstar might not be the best version of the game. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Reasons why the rumored GTA 4 remaster from Rockstar might not be the best version to play

GTA 4 remaster could be based on a buggy PC port

After the initial rumors of a remaster appeared, several speculations surfaced about how the company would work on it. One particular rumor was that the GTA 4 remaster could be based on its PC port. The use of the PC port for remastering the title made sense because it is the game's latest codebase.

However, this could be an issue since its PC version has several bugs that could either hamper development or even find their way into the remaster.

It has problems like missing and broken graphical effects, z-fighting, cutscenes locked at 30 FPS, and broken volumetric lighting. That said, the Definitive Edition is expected to address these issues.

Modded version of GTA 4 is already looking much better

While rumors brew of an official GTA 4 remaster by Rockstar Games, the modding community has worked hard to remaster the game in their own unique way. One of the most popular mods that completely overhauls GTA 4 is called Fusion Fix.

This is a massive mod that fixes many issues that the game's PC port is plagued with - new features like volumetric fog, tone mapping, reworked bloom, motion blur, and a lot more.

The mod brings original color grading from consoles, fixes volumetric lighting, adds reflections, volumetric fog, light shafts, removes z-fighting amongst textures, fixes broken cutscenes at high FPS, and corrects lip-syncing and character animations.

Along with all this, the mod also makes the game look a lot sharper and detailed, along with widescreen and higher FPS support.

Hence, there is a chance that the original GTA 4 with Fusion Fix mod might be the better version even after Rockstar Games releases an official remaster.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
