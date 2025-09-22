GTA Online police vehicles discount to end soon (September 24, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online police vehicles discount is almost over, with Warstock’s price cuts on decommissioned Law Enforcement rides wrapping up on September 24, 2025. You only have about a day to grab these vehicles at 15–35% off before they return to full price.
On top of that, GTA+ Members get an extra perk with a free Canis Terminus Patrol waiting for them at The Vinewood Car Club showroom. It's worth noting that undercover work requires you to step down from CEO, VIP, or MC President status.
GTA Online police vehicles discount deadline: September 24, 2025
Rockstar’s Neighborhood Watch Event is giving players a reason to put these police cruisers to work. By running Dispatch Work for Vincent in any eligible Law Enforcement Vehicle, you earn 2x GTA$ and RP for the duration of the event (or 4x if you’re a GTA+ Member).
Completing three Dispatch Work assignments fulfills the Neighborhood Watch Weekly Challenge, unlocking the Winter LSPD Officer w/ Tie outfit and an additional 100,000 GTA$.
How to unlock Law Enforcement Vehicles
You must first complete a few steps to be able to access the GTA Online police vehicles discount:
- Finish the Slush Fund mission in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid.
- Meet Vincent to unlock access to an undercover vehicle.
- Enter one of the discounted Law Enforcement Vehicles to either:
- Request Dispatch Work.
- Accept Vincent’s invitation for missions.
Law Enforcement Vehicles in GTA Online
Warstock’s lineup of decommissioned patrol vehicles is still on sale, but only until September 24, 2025. Here’s the full list:
- Western Police Bike – 15% off
- Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit – 25% off
- Vapid Caracara Pursuit – 25% off
- Canis Terminus Patrol – 25% off
- Willard Outreach Faction – 25% off
- Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor – 35% off
- Bravado Greenwood Cruiser – 35% off
- Bravado Dorado Cruiser – 35% off
- Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser – 35% off
- Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser – 35% off
- Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser – 35% off
- Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – 35% off
- Vapid Unmarked Cruiser – 35% off
To sum it up, now's the best time to expand your collection of rides, considering this is the last window for you to take advantage of the GTA Online police vehicles discount and the event bonuses tied directly to using them.
