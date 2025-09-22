GTA Online police vehicles discount to end soon (September 24, 2025)

The ongoing GTA Online police vehicles discount is almost over, with Warstock’s price cuts on decommissioned Law Enforcement rides wrapping up on September 24, 2025. You only have about a day to grab these vehicles at 15–35% off before they return to full price.

Ad

On top of that, GTA+ Members get an extra perk with a free Canis Terminus Patrol waiting for them at The Vinewood Car Club showroom. It's worth noting that undercover work requires you to step down from CEO, VIP, or MC President status.

GTA Online police vehicles discount deadline: September 24, 2025

Rockstar’s Neighborhood Watch Event is giving players a reason to put these police cruisers to work. By running Dispatch Work for Vincent in any eligible Law Enforcement Vehicle, you earn 2x GTA$ and RP for the duration of the event (or 4x if you’re a GTA+ Member).

Ad

Trending

GTA Online police vehicles discount runs out soon (Image via Rockstar Games)

Completing three Dispatch Work assignments fulfills the Neighborhood Watch Weekly Challenge, unlocking the Winter LSPD Officer w/ Tie outfit and an additional 100,000 GTA$.

Ad

Also read: Ex-Rockstar dev says GTA 4 PS5 port "won't be easy"

How to unlock Law Enforcement Vehicles

You must first complete a few steps to be able to access the GTA Online police vehicles discount:

Finish the Slush Fund mission in The Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid .

in . Meet Vincent to unlock access to an undercover vehicle.

Enter one of the discounted Law Enforcement Vehicles to either:

Ad

Request Dispatch Work. Accept Vincent’s invitation for missions.

Law Enforcement Vehicles in GTA Online

Warstock’s lineup of decommissioned patrol vehicles is still on sale, but only until September 24, 2025. Here’s the full list:

Western Police Bike – 15% off

Invetero Coquette D10 Pursuit – 25% off

Vapid Caracara Pursuit – 25% off

Canis Terminus Patrol – 25% off

Willard Outreach Faction – 25% off

Vapid Dominator FX Interceptor – 35% off

Bravado Greenwood Cruiser – 35% off

Bravado Dorado Cruiser – 35% off

Declasse Impaler LX Cruiser – 35% off

Declasse Impaler SZ Cruiser – 35% off

Vapid Stanier LE Cruiser – 35% off

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – 35% off

Vapid Unmarked Cruiser – 35% off

Ad

To sum it up, now's the best time to expand your collection of rides, considering this is the last window for you to take advantage of the GTA Online police vehicles discount and the event bonuses tied directly to using them.

For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda. You can check these out in the meantime:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More