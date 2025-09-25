New leak suggests rumored Rockstar Online Modding Engine could release for GTA 5 and RDR 2

Rockstar Games' rumored modding engine is expected to be released for GTA and RDR titles, according to reputed insider @videotechuk_ on X. After the company acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM, a popular Grand Theft Auto multiplayer mod client, many speculated that the studio was developing its own modding tool for future titles. This reported instrument was soon given a name: Rockstar Online Modding Engine (ROME).A new leak now suggests that ROME is almost ready for implementation, not for Grand Theft Auto 6, but for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s what we know so far.Dataminers believe Rockstar Online Modding Engine could arrive for GTA 5 and RDR2On September 24, 2025, @videotechuk_ posted on X that Rockstar may soon replace FiveM with its own modding tool, codenamed ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine). According to them, ROME could first be introduced for GTA 5 and RDR 2.@videotechuk_ added that API endpoints for ROME were discovered by fellow insiders Tez2 and Gogsi123, though they were originally found in March. Moreover, they speculated that nopixel V, the new modded Grand Theft Auto RP server, might also use the engine.The rumors surrounding Rockstar’s own modding tool began circulating in 2024. The first major hint came when Tez2 uncovered a public mission creator file in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. Many believed this file was related to player-created missions. Soon, discussions about ROME and its potential to replace FiveM popped up in the community.As of now, Rockstar has not confirmed the existence of its own modding engine or clarified what technology nopixel V is based on.Rockstar Games acquired FiveM and RedM's parent companyRockstar Games now owns FiveM and RedM (Image via Rockstar Games)Before all the rumors about ROME, Rockstar officially announced that it acquired Cfx.re, the team behind popular GTA RP services like FiveM and RedM. This was a massive move towards overhauling the future GTA Online experiences, sparking excitement among fans who speculated that RP features might be added to Grand Theft Auto 6.As of now, Rockstar’s only official RP-related announcement has been a confirmed collaboration with nopixel for their new server.Check out our other content:Why friend activities should return in Grand Theft Auto 65 ways in which GTA RP could revive Grand Theft Auto 5 Online5 things Grand Theft Auto Online needs to bring back for Halloween