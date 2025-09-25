  • home icon
  New leak suggests rumored Rockstar Online Modding Engine could release for GTA 5 and RDR 2

New leak suggests rumored Rockstar Online Modding Engine could release for GTA 5 and RDR 2

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Sep 25, 2025 06:25 GMT
Rockstar
Rockstar's rumored modding engine might be released for a few games (Image via Wikipedia/Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games' rumored modding engine is expected to be released for GTA and RDR titles, according to reputed insider @videotechuk_ on X. After the company acquired Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM, a popular Grand Theft Auto multiplayer mod client, many speculated that the studio was developing its own modding tool for future titles. This reported instrument was soon given a name: Rockstar Online Modding Engine (ROME).

A new leak now suggests that ROME is almost ready for implementation, not for Grand Theft Auto 6, but for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. Here’s what we know so far.

Dataminers believe Rockstar Online Modding Engine could arrive for GTA 5 and RDR2

On September 24, 2025, @videotechuk_ posted on X that Rockstar may soon replace FiveM with its own modding tool, codenamed ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine). According to them, ROME could first be introduced for GTA 5 and RDR 2.

@videotechuk_ added that API endpoints for ROME were discovered by fellow insiders Tez2 and Gogsi123, though they were originally found in March. Moreover, they speculated that nopixel V, the new modded Grand Theft Auto RP server, might also use the engine.

The rumors surrounding Rockstar’s own modding tool began circulating in 2024. The first major hint came when Tez2 uncovered a public mission creator file in the GTA Online Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC. Many believed this file was related to player-created missions. Soon, discussions about ROME and its potential to replace FiveM popped up in the community.

As of now, Rockstar has not confirmed the existence of its own modding engine or clarified what technology nopixel V is based on.

Rockstar Games acquired FiveM and RedM's parent company

Rockstar Games now owns FiveM and RedM (Image via Rockstar Games)
Before all the rumors about ROME, Rockstar officially announced that it acquired Cfx.re, the team behind popular GTA RP services like FiveM and RedM. This was a massive move towards overhauling the future GTA Online experiences, sparking excitement among fans who speculated that RP features might be added to Grand Theft Auto 6.

As of now, Rockstar’s only official RP-related announcement has been a confirmed collaboration with nopixel for their new server.

Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

