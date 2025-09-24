5 things GTA Online needs to bring back for Halloween

As September 2025 gradually comes to a close, Rockstar Games will expectedly be gearing up for Halloween events in GTA Online. Every October, the company introduces special Halloween events, rewards, and discounts. A few special events take over San Andreas, while some spooky game modes offer double or triple GTA$ and RP. A few limited-edition liveries and goodies also become available.

Here are a few events and rewards we want to see return this year in GTA Online's Halloween weekly updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Halloween features and events that should return to GTA Online

1) Cayo Perico Survival

Cayo Perico Survival mode should return (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cayo Perico Survival is a game mode created by Rockstar. It was first featured during two weekly GTA Online updates, from August 28, 2025, to September 3, 2025, and September 4 to September 10, 2025.

Here, players are required to escape the Cayo Perico island, which is plagued by zombies. Survivors can find various useful resources scattered around the island to help them escape the place.

Though this survival mode is no longer available in the game, it should return in October in one of the Halloween weekly updates.

2) Slashers Event

The Slashers event is a popular recurring game mode during Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

The Slashers Event is one of the most popular game modes during Halloween. It was first featured during the 2021 Halloween weeks, but returned to GTA Online in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In this game mode, players encounter several Slashers: unique hostile NPCs that suddenly spawn and try to murder them. A total of five Slashers will spawn anywhere between 1 am and 5 am in-game time.

Since this random event has returned almost every year, there is hope of it featuring in the 2025 Halloween weeks as well.

3) Unlockable Halloween liveries on vehicles

Loads of Halloween-themed liveries should be made available (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

During Halloween, Rockstar offers several special rewards in GTA Online, including special spooky liveries for some vehicles. For example, cars like the Albany Lurcher, Albany Fränken Stange, and Romero Hearse have great Halloween-themed liveries that players can apply.

Thus, in a few Halloween weekly updates, the developers should offer players a few liveries after completing specific missions or events.

4) Cerberus Surprise

Cerberus Surprise is a fun, random event that should take place during Halloween (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Cerberus Surprise is another popular random event that frequently returns each year during Halloween. It was added to the game in 2022, before returning in 2023 and 2024. Thus, it could also arrive as a special event in 2025.

This event is part of the Exotic Exports side mission. There is a one-in-12 chance that a driverless Apocalypse Cerberus truck will spawn near an Exotic Export vehicle location. The truck will only spawn if the player is out in the open, its lobby has at least two players or more, or if the player is on foot or in a non-weaponized vehicle.

The Cerberus will be invulnerable and will chase the player, attempting to ram them. The event will last around five minutes, after which the truck will be damaged automatically.

5) Sightseeing

Sightseeing should return to GTA Online Halloween 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Sightseeing is also expected to arrive in GTA Online during Halloween 2025. It was first introduced in 2022 and has returned during the celebration every year since.

This is a random free roam event where several UFOs can be spotted hovering over San Andreas from 10 pm to 4 am in-game time. Players must take pictures of every UFO and send them to Omega to earn GTA$ and RP.

