When is the GTA 4 remaster likely to come out? Possibilities explored

GTA 4 remaster has been a hot topic in the community recently, with players wondering when the revamped edition of the popular title could make its way to the digital shelves. With GTA 6 around the corner, gamers are looking for anything to get a quick fix of the mayhem the title is popular for. So, it comes as no surprise that there are questions about its potential release timeline.
Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the GTA 4 remaster.
Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers should take all information herein with a generous pinch of salt.
GTA 4 remaster could be released in 2025
The gaming community has been aflame with questions about a GTA 4 remaster after popular leaker and data miner Tez2 had stated that a port was in the works. In his post on GTAForum, they stated that someone at Rockstar had hinted that the rework was in progress.
In the post that was created in May, Tez2 had also stated that development on the port should have crossed over a year in development by then. Additionally, they also stated that the LCPP mod was taken down. Since the mod allowed players to visit iconic destinations from Liberty City, it could indicate the possibility of an official integration.
Based on the insider leaks and the arrival of GTA 6 in 2026, it is highly possible that the GTA 4 remaster could arrive later in 2025. Since GTA 6 is set to release in May 2026, it would only make sense for the developers to release the port this year. This would essentially prevent the diversion of attention from the upcoming AAAA title as well as give players a taste of the Grand Theft Auto magic before the release.
Additionally, it is also possible that the GTA 4 remaster just ends up being a port for modern consoles and devices since there are many technical constraints, including an outdated game engine. However, Tez2's impressive track record of legitimate information could reinforce the speculations that have been floating around for close to a year.
The release of the iconic title in 2025 would make it a great way for the gaming community to be abuzz about the franchise before GTA 6 arrives early next year. While there is no direct connection between the old title and the setting of the upcoming game, it could serve as an example of what to expect.
However, there is no official confirmation from Rockstar Games regarding the remaster of GTA 4. Players will have to wait for an official announcement or teaser from the developers to see if these leaks and speculations from the rumor mill hold true.
