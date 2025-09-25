GTA Online weekly update (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

A new GTA Online weekly update has just arrived, with new bonuses, challenges, discounts, rewards, and more. The police-themed event seems to have ended, so there aren't any new police outfits to unlock. However, Oktoberfest is still active in the game, so you'll get some rewards related to the festival. Police cars are no longer on discount, but there's a new batch of vehicles on sale.

With all that in mind, check out what this week has in store for Grand Theft Auto Online, if you want to make the most out of it. The latest GTA Online weekly update will last until October 1, 2025, so be sure to get what you need by then.

GTA Online weekly update for September 25 - October 1, 2025: Everything to know

Gerald's Last Play offers several discounts this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the activities and game modes that grant bonus cash and RP this week:

2x Cash and RP

All Gerald Contact Missions

G's Cache

Special Vehicle Races

Assault on ATT-16

Community Combat Series

Bonuses

Collect one G's Cache and complete all Gerald's Last Play missions to receive $500,000 within 72 hours.

Complete three Gerald's Last Play missions to receive $100,000 (Weekly Challenge) .

. Log in to receive the Alpine Hat and Gold Pisswasser Shorts .

and . Log in through October 8 to receive the Red and Black On The Pisswasser Tees , and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D .

, and the limited-time Pisswasser livery for the . FIB Priority File – The Black Box File.

Oktoberfest is still active in GTA Online, so you can get some clothing items themed around the festival by logging in. You can still grab the Pisswasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D as well. However, there aren't any new police outfits to unlock, which most players were looking forward to.

There aren't any 3x bonuses this week, and GTA+ members won't be getting any opportunities for increased cash and RP. However, you can still earn a bonus of up to $600,000 simply by playing Gerald's Last Play missions. There's also a new Spy Shots livery for the Overflod Suzume.

Read more: GTA Online players still not receiving Winter LSPD outfit

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

The El Strickler is available once more (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of all items, vehicles, and more that are on discount right now with the latest GTA Online weekly update:

100% discount

Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)

50% discount

El Strickler

40% discount

Precision Rifle

30% discount

Benefactor Turreted Limo

Bravado Hotring Hellfire

Declasse Draugur

Emperor ETR1

Overflod Entity XXR

Truffade Z-Type

Vapid Firebolt ASP

Vapid GB200

Zirconium Journey II

25% discount

Eberhard Titan 250 D

20% discount

Overflod Suzume

The sale on law enforcement vehicles is still active right now, so you can still complete your police car collection before this GTA Online weekly update ends.

Also check: GTA RP server nopixel reveals partnership with Rockstar Games

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The Hijak Ruston is at Simeon's this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Enus Paragon R (The Gangbanger Robbery)

Vapid Dominator GT (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Vapid Clique (The McTony Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Dinka Verus

Dundreary Landstalker XL

Hijak Ruston

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Vulcar Warrener

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Annis Minimus

Declasse Walton L35 Stock

LS Car Meet Test Track

LCC Innovation

Vapid Retinue

Western Wolfsbane

Maibatsu MonstroCiti (Premium Test Ride)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has a new Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort, and it's the Cheval Taipan.

In addition, the Ubermacht Revolter is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride right now, and to get it, you'll need to place in the Top 4 in the LS Car Meet Series for four days in a row.

