GTA Online players still not receiving Winter LSPD outfit

Several players are still facing issues while trying to unlock the special Winter LSPD officer outfit in GTA Online. This uniform was up for grabs last week (September 18 to 24, 2025) as part of the Neighborhood Watch event. Being a completely free reward that only required players to do certain missions, many tried to claim it but were unable to do so.Even though Rockstar Games' support team pointed out the issue and tried to fix it, some players continue to face it. Here are more details about the Winter LSPD officer outfit and the issue of being unable to claim it in GTA Online.Winter LSPD officer outfit still not available for some GTA Online playersFrom September 18 to 24, 2025, the Neighborhood Watch event took place in GTA Online, featuring the Winter LSPD officer outfit as a reward. Gamers were required to complete three Dispatch Work missions given by Vincent to get this uniform for free.Players must own a law enforcement police car to begin Dispatch Work. Vincent will then call them and begin assigning tasks. They must start the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid with Vincent and finish the Slush Fund, the first setup mission, to buy a law enforcement vehicle. To work secretly, they must give up their title as CEO, VIP, or MC President and then participate in the Dispatch Work.After completing the missions, players are required to open their interaction menu, head to challenges, and then confirm that the Dispatch Work missions have a tick mark on them.After the missions, the Winter LSPD officer outfit should be available in GTA Online. However, some gamers have complained that they were unable to claim the outfit after completing the weekly event.Rockstar's support team initially acknowledged the issue on its official Discord server and said they were trying to fix it as soon as possible.However, even after the week ended, the issue persisted. Many complained about not receiving the outfit. Rockstar Games' support team made another post on their official X account, saying that those who completed the Dispatch Work between September 18 and 24, 2025, will receive the outfit. However, the week has passed, and the issue persists.The support team has asked players to be a little more patient as they try to rectify the issue.