New GTA Vice City mod lets you play as a well-known character

GTA Vice City mods are popular for adding an array of enhanced experiences and unique missions to the base game, offering players something new to do. The GTA Leo Teal's mod by the popular Nocturne Team explores the background and life of Leo Teal, the iconic chef who also moonlighted as a hitman. It adds an immersive storyline and background that makes the lore even more engaging and fulfilling.

Here's everything you need to know about Leo Teal's GTA Vice City mod.

Leo Teal's GTA Vice City mod dives into the life of minor character and adds an immersive world expansion

Leo Teal's GTA Vice City mod adds over 30 new missions to the game (Image via GTAForum/Nocturne)

The Leo Teal's GTA Vice City mod by Nocturne Team is an immersive mod for Vice City that adds the life and story of Leo Teal, a popular minor character early on in the base game. A chef at Ocean Beach, he also worked as a hitman for the notorious hitman Mr. Black. While Tommy Vercetti eliminates him early on in the game, this pack expands and builds on the life of a rather unique character.

The spin-off adds around 30 new story missions as well as a host of side missions that blend in seamlessly with the vanilla storyline of GTA Vice City. The mod also adds AI voice acting that makes the scenes immersive and believable, adding a new dimension of interactivity for players.

Leo Teal's mod also features a host of hidden packages and two unique endings that players can unlock through different actions (Image via GTAForum/Nocturne)

The Leo Teal's mod also has different ways to complete certain missions, offering a higher chance of replayability and giving gamers unique ways to dispatch problems. The overarching story in the pack has two endings, with the choices of the players deciding which one they unlock. Apart from this, it also features over thirty hidden packs that gamers can uncover throughout the map.

The GTA Vice City mod also features a host of rampages and references to the game's world, making the gameplay engaging and challenging at the same time. The detailed pack by the Nocturne team builds on the original story and adds an immersive playthrough experience.

