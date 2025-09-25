The new GTA Online weekly discounts are here as of September 25, 2025. The police-themed event has come to an end; however, fans can still explore the popular Oktoberfest-themed items in the game. The new weekly update brings us various discounts on guns, cars, and one melee weapon. These discounts will likely go on until October 1, 2025, unless they are extended by Rockstar Games.
This article will go over all the GTA Online weekly discounts for the period of September 25 to October 1, 2025.
List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (September 25 - October 1, 2025)
100% discount
- Stun Gun (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
- Baseball Bat (Only in the Gun Van)
50% discount
- El Strickler
40% discount
- Precision Rifle
30% discount
- Benefactor Turreted Limo
- Bravado Hotring Hellfire
- Declasse Draugur
- Emperor ETR1
- Overflod Entity XXR
- Truffade Z-Type
- Vapid Firebolt ASP
- Vapid GB200
- Zirconium Journey II
25% discount
- Eberhard Titan 250 D
20% discount
- Overflod Suzume
While most of the police themed items are gone, fans still have the chance of purchasing law enforcement-themed cars before October 1, 2025. Fans may also want to secure the Overflod Suzume while it is on sale, as it is one of the finer cars in the game.
Also read: GTA Online weekly update removes police outfits but keeps few Oktoberfest rewards
Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get
Perhaps some of the best items to buy from these GTA Online weekly discounts are the cars. With a 30% discount on the Overflod Entity XXR, you cannot go too wrong. It has fantastic speeds and performance, which makes it an ideal car for high-tier racing.
On the other hand, Vapid Firebolt ASP is also a decent choice based on its popularity and overall performance. Finally, the El Strickler is on a staggering 50% discount. While at its normal price, it may not be the best pick, but at half price, one could consider it a fairly well-equipped and powerful automatic weapon.
Overall, the choice still depends on the player; however, these are likely some of the best items you might want to purchase in this GTA Online weekly discount period between September 25 and October 1, 2025.
