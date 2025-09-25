  • home icon
  • GTA
  • GTA Online weekly update removes police outfits but keeps few Oktoberfest rewards

GTA Online weekly update removes police outfits but keeps few Oktoberfest rewards

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:12 GMT
Police outfits are not longer claimable, but Oktoberfest rewards remain in latest GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)
Police outfits are not longer claimable, but Oktoberfest rewards remain in latest GTA Online weekly update (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA Online weekly update recently dropped with double GTA$ and RP on a new set of missions, rewards, vehicle discounts, and much more. This weekly discount will run from September 25, 2025, through October 1, 2025, after which the Halloween weekly updates will commence.

Ad

For the last two weeks (from September 11 to 24, 2025), GTA Online players had the chance to claim different police and park ranger outfits. Along with that, Rockstar Games also added special Oktoberfest outfits and rewards to claim.

This week, the police outfits are no longer available, but every Oktoberfest reward is still up for grabs. Here are more details about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Police vehicle discounts and outfits removed, but Oktoberfest rewards remain in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, all police outfit rewards are no longer part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Those who are still unable to obtain the Winter LSPD officer outfit after completing Dispatch Work missions must wait for Rockstar Games to fix the issue and send them the reward.

The company's support team has stated that those who have completed the previous week's event will receive the special police uniform even though the event is gone from the game.

Ad

Apart from that, the summer park ranger outfit is also no longer available. Last week, it was claimable if players purchased the Declasse Park Ranger SUV.

While the outfits have left, these Oktoberfest rewards remain available:

  • Alpine Hat
  • Gold Pißwasser Shorts
  • Red and Black On The Pißwasser Tees
  • Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D

To get the Alpine Hat and Gold Pißwasser Shorts, simply log into GTA Online between September 25, 2025, and October 1, 2025.

Ad

To get the Red and Black On The Pißwasser Tees and limited-edition Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D, you must log into GTA Online before October 8, 2025.

It is worth noting that most Oktoberfest rewards can still be obtained, apart from the Alpine Outfit, which was only available to claim last week. Now, you can only claim the Alpine Hat, not the entire outfit.

Other discounts and rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 25 - October 1, 2025)

Ad
Gerald&#039;s Last Play mission is the focus of this week&#039;s GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)
Gerald's Last Play mission is the focus of this week's GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Neighborhood Watch event is replaced by Gerald's Last Play missions and G's Cache in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Furthermore, all police vehicle discounts are replaced by price cuts on regular vehicles.

Ad

Here are more details about the weekly challenge and vehicle discounts:

Gerald rewards

  • Collect one G's Cache and complete all Gerald's Last Play missions to receive GTA$500,000 within 72 hours

Weekly challenge

  • Complete three Gerald's Last Play missions to receive GTA$100,000

2X GTA$ & RP

  • All Gerald Contact Missions
  • G's Cache
  • Special Vehicle Races [RETURNING MODE]
  • Assault on ATT-16 [RETURNING MODE]
  • Community Combat Series

30% discount

  • Benefactor Turreted Limo
  • Bravado Hotring Hellfire
  • Declasse Draugur
  • Emperor ETR1
  • Överflöd Entity XXR
  • Truffade Z-Type
  • Vapid Firebolt ASP
  • Vapid GB200
  • Zirconium Journey II
Ad

25% discount

  • Eberhard Titan 250 D

30% discount

  • Överflöd Suzume

Check out our other related content:

About the author
Akshat Kabra

Akshat Kabra

Twitter icon

Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.

Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.

Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications