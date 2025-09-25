GTA Online weekly update removes police outfits but keeps few Oktoberfest rewards

A new GTA Online weekly update recently dropped with double GTA$ and RP on a new set of missions, rewards, vehicle discounts, and much more. This weekly discount will run from September 25, 2025, through October 1, 2025, after which the Halloween weekly updates will commence.For the last two weeks (from September 11 to 24, 2025), GTA Online players had the chance to claim different police and park ranger outfits. Along with that, Rockstar Games also added special Oktoberfest outfits and rewards to claim.This week, the police outfits are no longer available, but every Oktoberfest reward is still up for grabs. Here are more details about the latest GTA Online weekly update.Police vehicle discounts and outfits removed, but Oktoberfest rewards remain in the latest GTA Online weekly updateAs mentioned, all police outfit rewards are no longer part of the latest GTA Online weekly update. Those who are still unable to obtain the Winter LSPD officer outfit after completing Dispatch Work missions must wait for Rockstar Games to fix the issue and send them the reward.The company's support team has stated that those who have completed the previous week's event will receive the special police uniform even though the event is gone from the game.Apart from that, the summer park ranger outfit is also no longer available. Last week, it was claimable if players purchased the Declasse Park Ranger SUV.While the outfits have left, these Oktoberfest rewards remain available:Alpine HatGold Pißwasser ShortsRed and Black On The Pißwasser TeesPißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 DTo get the Alpine Hat and Gold Pißwasser Shorts, simply log into GTA Online between September 25, 2025, and October 1, 2025.To get the Red and Black On The Pißwasser Tees and limited-edition Pißwasser livery for the Eberhard Titan 250 D, you must log into GTA Online before October 8, 2025.It is worth noting that most Oktoberfest rewards can still be obtained, apart from the Alpine Outfit, which was only available to claim last week. Now, you can only claim the Alpine Hat, not the entire outfit.Other discounts and rewards in the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 25 - October 1, 2025)Gerald's Last Play mission is the focus of this week's GTA Online update (Image via Rockstar Games)The Neighborhood Watch event is replaced by Gerald's Last Play missions and G's Cache in the latest GTA Online weekly update. Furthermore, all police vehicle discounts are replaced by price cuts on regular vehicles.Here are more details about the weekly challenge and vehicle discounts:Gerald rewardsCollect one G's Cache and complete all Gerald's Last Play missions to receive GTA$500,000 within 72 hoursWeekly challengeComplete three Gerald's Last Play missions to receive GTA$100,0002X GTA$ &amp; RPAll Gerald Contact MissionsG's CacheSpecial Vehicle Races [RETURNING MODE]Assault on ATT-16 [RETURNING MODE]Community Combat Series30% discountBenefactor Turreted LimoBravado Hotring HellfireDeclasse DraugurEmperor ETR1Överflöd Entity XXRTruffade Z-TypeVapid Firebolt ASPVapid GB200Zirconium Journey II25% discountEberhard Titan 250 D30% discountÖverflöd SuzumeCheck out our other related content:Should Rockstar mention Niko in GTA 6?New GTA Vice City mod lets you play as a well-known characterNew leak suggests rumored Rockstar Online Modding Engine could release for GTA 5 and RDR 2