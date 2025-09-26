5 best GTA San Andreas references in GTA 5 and Online

GTA 5 and San Andreas are set in the same state. Considering Rockstar Games' proficiency at adding Easter eggs, GTA 5 has loads of San Andreas references. While some references are subtle, others are hard to miss. Here are some of the best GTA San Andreas references in GTA 5 and Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 interesting GTA San Andreas references in GTA 5 and Online

1) "Better than CJ" optional objective

Better than CJ is an optional objective in the Derailed mission (Image via Rockstar Games // Reddit/RanDiePro)

In the GTA 5 mission "Derailed," if Trevor successfully jumps his bike on the moving train from the first ramp itself, a special, optional gold medal objective called "Better than CJ" will be unlocked.

This is a reference to the GTA San Andreas mission "Wrong Side of the Tracks," where CJ must ride a bike beside a train so that Big Smoke can shoot and kill Vagos gang members.

Since it's tricky to keep up with the train in that mission, the objective "Better than CJ" is in GTA 5 when Trevor jumps perfectly on the train on the first attempt.

2) Madd Dogg poster in Franklin's house

Madd Dogg poster in Franklin's house in Vinewood (Image via Rockstar Games // Reddit/tiltilltells)

In GTA 5, there's a poster of rappers Madd Dogg in Franklin's second house in Vinewood Hills, with Madd Dogg's face and the word "Madd" written on it.

This is also a GTA San Andreas reference, wherein Madd Dogg was a character whom CJ helped by recovering his rhyme book and taking back the rapper's mansion from the Vagos.

3) Burning weed farm reference

Burning weed mission similarity (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In the mission "Fire It Up" in GTA Online's The Contract update, one plays as Franklin and Lamar, who head to Vagos' weed warehouse and set their product ablaze. During the mission, Franklin references GTA San Andreas and how weed was burned similarly several years ago in Flint County.

This was a callout the San Andreas mission "Are you going to San Fierro," where CJ helps The Truth destroy the weed farm in Flint County after realizing Officer Tenpenny has trapped them near the farm.

4) CJ's famous line said by Franklin

Franklin says the popular line CJ said in San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

At the start of the same "Fire It Up" mission in GTA Online, Franklin says the iconic line CJ once said in GTA San Andreas. The line goes: "Ah s***, here we go again..."

In GTA San Andreas, CJ said this when he was picked up by Officer Tenpenny and thrown in the Ballas territory right after he arrived in Los Santos. In GTA 5, Franklin says this exact line at the start of the mission, when he and Lamar smoke weed in the Record A Studios office.

5) The Families on BMX bikes during the Hood Safari mission

The Families ride BMX bikes near Grove Street (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, Franklin, Lamar, and Trevor head to Grove Street to buy drugs from a Ballas dealer in the mission "Hood Safari." When they reach the Grove Street, players will be able to see three Families gang members riding BMXs.

This is a reference to the mission Sweet & Kendl in GTA San Andreas, when CJ and other Families gang members are attacked by Ballas at the cemetery. The Ballas blow up Big Smoke's car, forcing every gang member to pick up BMX bikes and rush to Grove Street.

