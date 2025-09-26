Why GTA 6 should bring back the GTA 4 girlfriends feature

The GTA 4 girlfriends feature was a component that seemed small at first glance, but would have a tremendous impact. In GTA 6, which already seems poised to heavily emphasize the romance between Jason and Lucia, I believe Rockstar has the best opportunity to revive it.

It doesn't necessarily need to be a carbon copy of the GTA 4 girlfriends feature, but the concept of romance having in-game ramifications could provide further depth to what seems to be the most ambitious Grand Theft Auto to date.

Note: The article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinion.

Why GTA 6 should revisit the GTA 4 girlfriends feature

The GTA 4 girlfriends mode wasn't done for the humor. Yes, there were some humorously annoying moments with Niko and his dates, but there were also real rewards. Each of the girlfriends had their own personality, likes, and even in-game rewards. Discounts, free car maintenance, or even support during missions could all be gained from taking the time to build these relationships.

Niko in GTA IV (Image via Rockstar Games)

An interesting aspect about the GTA 4 girlfriends feature was that you needed to focus, and not all women enjoyed the same fashion, cars, or eating places. It wasn't spamming the "go on a date" button. You had to conform to whoever you were with, and that sort of specificity prevented the feature from being throwaway.

How it could fit into GTA 6’s story

Now, GTA 6 is clearly different. Jason and Lucia already have a built-in romance at the center of the story, which is somewhat inspired by a Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic. That makes me wonder what if Rockstar added dating options before Jason meets Lucia, or even allowed him to date others whilst with her?

If the game actually punished or rewarded you depending on how faithful you were, that could open up some fascinating story branches. Imagine sneaking around and risking being caught, or maybe choosing to stay loyal and seeing how that strengthens Jason and Lucia’s bond. Those kinds of choices would make players feel like they’re shaping the relationship rather than just watching it.

It wouldn’t have to be about juggling multiple girlfriends for the sake of it. Instead, it could highlight the tension in Jason and Lucia’s partnership. Do they always trust each other, or do secrets creep in? Could cheating actually lead to betrayal in the ending? These are the kinds of mechanics that could make the GTA 6 story hit harder.

Romance has always been part of Rockstar games

GTA 4 girlfriends feature can add some interesting branches (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar isn’t new to exploring love stories. CJ and Catalina in San Andreas, Arthur and Mary in Red Dead Redemption 2, and even Michael and Amanda in GTA 5 - each of these relationships showed a different side of the characters. Sometimes it was toxic, sometimes it was tender, but it was never boring.

The big difference with GTA 6 is that we’ll be able to play as both Jason and Lucia. That opens up a whole new perspective and allows for experiencing romance from both sides of the relationship.

Adding in mechanics like the GTA 4 girlfriends feature could give us a reason to think carefully about the choices we make with each character.

