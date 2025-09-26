5 reasons to buy the Overflod Suzume in GTA Online

If you’ve been eyeing the Overflod Suzume in GTA Online, now might be the perfect time to grab it. Added with the Money Fronts update, this supercar is currently on sale for the first time at 20% off and even comes dressed in the sleek Spy Shots livery.

Whether surfing Luxury Autos or scouring Legendary Motorsport, GTA Online's Overflod Suzume has a lot to offer. Here are five good reasons why it should be in your garage.

Why you should buy the Overflod Suzume in GTA Online

1) A supercar at a discounted price

Overflod Suzume in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Typically priced at $3,074,500, the Suzume doesn’t come cheap. But with its first-ever discount of 20%, that price tag feels a little easier to swallow. As mentioned above, it can be available with the Spy Shots livery at the Luxury Autos showroom and from Legendary Motorsport.

Considering how rarely Rockstar drops sales on brand-new DLC vehicles, the timing couldn’t be better.

2) Customization options that stand out

How the body looks (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Suzume isn’t just about looks. Once you pull it into your agency garage, the number of upgrades available is impressive. You can tweak armor, brakes, and engines, but it doesn’t stop there. There are hoods, bumpers, skirts, splitters, and spoilers to pick from, each giving the car a different personality.

You can also equip a missile lock-on jammer for protection, and the Spy Shots livery adds an extra layer of exclusivity. It’s the kind of ride that can be tuned for both performance and style.

3) Smooth traction and reliable handling

The two-door electric supercar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Testing its traction shows that the Suzume handles itself well, especially in tighter turns. It may not feel razor-sharp to every driver, but overall, its handling is consistent and lets skilled players push it further.

Compared to other supercars, it strikes a good balance that is stable enough for casual cruising yet responsive enough for races where precise control is crucial.

4) It’s an electric supercar with top speed

Overflod Suzume in GTA Online has different skins (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not everyone loves that the Suzume is electric, but there’s no denying what it can do on the road. It may not have the engine growl some players expect, but it makes up for it with top speed performance.

In races against the Virtue, the Suzume lagged behind in acceleration but slowly pulled ahead once it hit its stride. If you like long straight runs, this car rewards patience by outpacing rivals in the long game.

5) A collector’s dream car

Overflod Suzume in GTA Online seems to be inspired by the Aspark Owl (Image via Rockstar Games)

Aside from stats and gameplay, the Overflod Suzume in GTA Online is highly desirable as a collector's vehicle. It's based on actual electric engineering and has the type of clean design that would make any garage feel more complete.

Even if you're not going to drive it every day, the combination of its DLC roots, special customization features, and temporary discount makes it a car to brag about.

When someone sees that Spy Shots livery parked in your collection, it immediately tells them you grabbed it at the right time.

