How to get Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online

The Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online is one of the many items and bonuses being given as part of an ongoing event in the game. Now, players have the opportunity to get their hands on this legendary Scandinavian supercar from the Money Fronts update alongside an array of bonuses and other in-game drops.

Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online.

Guide to get the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online

Head over to Luxury Autos to purchase the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

The latest event in GTA Online has introduced an array of unique events and bonuses for players, allowing them to rack up some quick cash and exclusive items. Apart from the events, players now have the chance to get their hands on the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume, the iconic Scandinavian supercar featured in the Money Fronts update.

As part of an ongoing event, players can now purchase the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online. The car with this unique livery can be purchased for $2,484,680 from Luxury Autos. The unique design of the contrasting black and red shades makes it stand out, turning it into a bold style statement in the game.

Players can now obtain the special Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

Players can head into GTA Online and see an event banner of the Spy Shots livery for Overflod Suzume when logging in. They can simply select it and jump in-game to teleport to Luxury Autos. Additionally, gamers can travel to the store and purchase it as well.

However, it is worth mentioning that players can also purchase the regular variant of the vehicle at a 20% discount from Legendary Motorsport. Apart from the offers on the Overflod Suzume, the event has an array of other missions and events. Gamers can now complete Gerald Contact Missions (including his exit strategy in Gerald’s Last Play) for 2X GTA$ and RP.

Players who complete three Gerald’s Last Play missions will also earn an extra GTA$100,000. Additionally, they will also earn 2X GTA$ and RP on G’s Cache in locations throughout Los Santos for bonus supplies.

