Fans discuss some of the features they wish to see in GTA 6

The internet is full of gaming fans that are constantly talking about GTA 6 across all social media platforms. The most popular places for discourse around GTA are Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube, with dozens of popular streamers and gamers sharing their thoughts.

Many gamers worldwide flock to social media in search of the latest hints or leaked info in hopes that they will learn something new about the next GTA game.

This article will talk about some of the features that fans want to see in GTA 6.

GTA 6 hopefuls have a long list of expectations from the game

The list above was recently found on Twitter and reposted to Reddit by u/Pangolin_8038. It is a wishlist that a GTA fan has jotted down with suggestions as to what Rockstar should change or introduce to GTA 6.

The post has received over 700 upvotes and nearly 200 comments on the platform. Most of the commenters seemed to almost completely agree with the original poster's opinion and were excited to add to the thread.

Though not all the commenters could agree on the need to refuel the vehicles in the game, it gave rise to a funny conversation. One Redditor noted that it would be hilarious to see a griefer on an Oppressor MKII fall out of the sky after running out of fuel.

Another funny topic of conversation cropped up around the addition of a zoo and how many players would not be able to stop themselves from shooting the animals.

While some of these new ideas were discussed, other commenters took the chance to talk about their favorite features from previous games that should be re-introduced, like fight clubs, recreational activities, and more businesses and interiors to interact with.

One commenter on the r/gtaonline subreddit brought up a widely discussed point that players in GTA 5 could not enter restaurants and that there seemed to be a distinct lack of interiors in general.

This is something millions of fans have missed in the latest iteration, as previous entries had a lot more fleshed-out interiors to interact with. The popular consensus is that in GTA 5 and GTA Online, there are simply not enough detailed buildings like the gym or fast-food restaurants from GTA San Andreas.

There are sure to be many more wishlists online from fans waiting for the release of GTA 6 as its reveal date draws ever closer.

