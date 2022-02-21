GTA 6 hopefuls are, of course, familiar with the Oppressor MKII from GTA Online. For some, it is the creation that makes them fall in love with the game, while for others, it immediately conjures thoughts of griefers using them relentlessly in the game.

Many GTA fans wonder what sort of new vehicles will be introduced with the release of GTA 6, but they also want to know which cars from previous games will make an appearance. This includes the Oppressor MKII. This article will discuss why Rockstar should avoid putting the Oppressor MKII in GTA 6.

GTA 6 will already have exciting new vehicles

Many fans of GTA Online cannot imagine the game without the Oppressor MKII as it has had such an impact on gameplay over the years. It was introduced with the After Hours update in 2018 and has become a staple vehicle for most gamers.

However, many gamers would like to see this vehicle scrapped by the time they receive GTA 6. The car is considered one of the most overpowered in the game, giving its users an unfair advantage when playing online.

This vehicle is the primary choice for griefers in the game. The reason for this is similar to that of gamers that play more or less by the rules of engagement. It is perfect for dealing extreme damage instantly and can be there for one second and gone the next with impressive speed and an extra boost feature.

Players can choose to upgrade this already deadly machine to fire homing missiles or explosive MG rounds, as well as a chaff grenade counter-measure. If all of this could only be used by wholesome participants, it might not present such a problem. However, it is now the official vehicle of the GTA Online griefers.

This is mainly why many fans feel the Oppressor MKII should be discontinued going forth in GTA Online. If it is kept, items of equal measure will need to be added for extra protection against griefers.

Defence against the Opressor MKII

Fortunately, in GTA 5 Online, several vehicles help evade and defeat MKII griefers. These vehicles are either heavily armoured, heavily armed, or both. The best for defence is unquestionably the MOC, which can withstand around 60 Oppressor MKII missiles.

An increasing number of vehicles in GTA Online now support Imani-Tech, which allows them to be upgraded with armour and weapons. These vehicles withstand around ten homing missiles and can be equipped with a missile lock-on jammer to protect themselves from airborne griefers further.

Other honourable mentions in GTA Online which are perfect for defeating MKII griefers are the Nightshark, Toreador, Deluxo and the Fully Loaded Ruiner. They each have their own impressive and powerful qualities.

