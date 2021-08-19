GTA Online Reddit is mostly about players talking about Oppressor Mk2 Griefers. Players love to take revenge on these griefers as they love nothing more than just disrupting others' games.

The GTA Online subreddit has a lot of footage of players getting back at Oppressor Mk2 players for being such a pain and troubling other players who are trying to go about their missions.

Many videos of full blown dog fights are posted on the subreddit where players are purely trying to take out Opressor Mk2 players.

GTA Online Redditor kills griefer riding an Oppressor Mk2 after parachuting out of a helicopter

Redditor u/Butt_Bandit- posted a video of him jumping out of a helicopter and shooting an Opressor Mk2 user out of the sky. The video went viral on Reddit and accumulated 1.2k upvotes and 126 comments.

The footage made the day for many GTA Online players from the community, as most usually face someone who is grieving other players. There were many interesting comments on this post, but oddly, the top comment was one by u/tehk1ngskreb, in which the Redditor asked the player "Why is your game so orange," which started a trend of jokes.

User u/Twister_-_ commented "Mexico" to give the question an answer and that comment got 289 upvotes and 4 replies to it.

Another Redditor by the name u/fortnut-fan-21 commented stating that the game was played with auto aim on, which is a function players get to use if they are playing on a console to make aiming easy with joysticks. The user commented "Why I don’t play on auto aim anymore there’s a ridiculous amount of them there" and the comment started gaining traction from the community who wanted to support the auto aim feature for GTA Online players

This comment started a thread of users commenting on whether or not they support auto aim or not. Auto aim is looked down on by some players because they believe it reduces the skill level in the game and lets players play the game on easy mode. Some users were supporting the feature so they could fight back against Oppressor Mk2 users.

Another comment that stirred up the community was posted by u/Marksman08YT and he said "Can't wait for the salty MK2 greifiers to start screaming about how auto aim is busted." Pointing out how Mk2 grievers will be complaining about how auto aim is unfair and broken in the game. User u/g-waz00 stated that he is a PC player and has never seen a video that clearly showed how the auto aim compensates as the gun was not pointing anywhere close to the target and still got the shot.

GTA Online is full of players that debate over their opinion of whether a certain weapon is good or overpowered. With GTA Online being an ever growing space where the game gets constant updates and the player base keeps expanding, the players become more conflicted with what's right in the game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod