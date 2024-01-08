Fans think GTA 6 not coming on PC day one is a huge miss by Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles, and Rockstar Games plans to roll it out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While this is great news, the community is wondering when the studio will release the game for PC. Some have even claimed that depriving this platform of a day-one release is a huge miss and will affect the title's overall sales.

This topic has been discussed since the studio shared the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 on December 5, 2023. Rockstar Games announced that the title will be released in 2025 but did not share a specific release date.

Since the studio only mentioned that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S would receive the game at first, PC and other console users are wondering if this is the right decision. This article will dive into this topic and share the general sentiment of the community.

Note: Parts of the article are subjective and are based on the community's and the writer's opinions.

Fans want a day-one GTA 6 release for PC as well

Since the game's announcement, PC users have taken to social media to share their disappointment since GTA 6 will not roll out for their platform as a day-one release. Rockstar Games may wait for at least a year before rolling it out for PC and other consoles.

Well, this is not the first time that the studio will be doing so. Their earlier title, Grand Theft Auto 5, also came out on consoles before Rockstar Games released it for PC. The game initially rolled out in 2013 for PS3 and Xbox 360, in 2014 for PS4 and Xbox One, and finally in 2015 for Windows PC.

So, PC users are worried that they might have to wait for a year or two to enjoy GTA 6 on their platform. Fans have been sharing graphs and other images showcasing the popularity of Windows PC in the gaming industry and why Rockstar Games should not sideline it.

The PC gaming community is second only to mobile gaming and has been an active participant in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. So, they feel like Rockstar Games' decision to release the next installment only on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S might be a blunder.

While the studio has not responded to these statements, the GTA 6 trailer 2 might give some sort of answer to this question. However, it is still unknown when it will be released.

Below are some reactions of the fans that perfectly describe their feeling and sentiments regarding Rockstar's decision:

It's evident that Rockstar Games plans to target both the console and the PC audience. As most fans suggested, the game will still make a lot of money, but giving PC users a day-one release would have greatly boosted sales.

In other news, GTA 6's Florida Joker has been causing constant chaos ever since the first trailer rolled out. Hopefully, this situation will be resolved quickly.

