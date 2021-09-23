Fans troll Rockstar as GTA Online servers down on day of the weekly update

Rockstar Games had some technical difficulties with GTA Online's latest weekly update. The weekly update for September 23rd went live late, as GTA Online players were unable to login to the game.

GTA Online was down today before the weekly update was released, and players took their concerns to Twitter, tweeting under the hashtag #GTAOnline.

The GTA Online hashtag was trending, with players uploading their dilemmas, as well as trolls about the game's servers being down. Many players tried to reach out to Rockstar Games, while others posted workarounds to be able to get into the game, so that players could continue playing.

Player reactions to GTA Online servers being down

Twitter is the main social media platform for many gamers. The fact that Rockstar Games keeps checking the hashtah #gtaonline to know what the community is up to, makes twitter the go-to platform for gamers to voice their concerns.

Rockstar Games is a company that does pay attention to gamers and tries to help them in every way possible. The servers were down for a few hours, which made some interesting glitches in the game. Players logged in to GTA Online to find that last week's update was still running.

Player reactions

Twitter user @The_Sugewhite posted a tweet asking the community if the GTA Online servers were down. While this was a genuine question by this player, many other players started trolling Rockstar Games for this issue.

User @azula_fan24 tweeted "Haha #gtaonline servers are down! I'm so glad I quit playing that game." This player made fun of the community for playing the game that he felt Rockstar wasn't supporting well. He mentioned that he quit the game before this issue was addressed, probably due to having some issues with the game himself.

𝕯𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖉 @azula_fan24 Haha #gtaonline servers are down! I'm so glad I quit playing that game. 💯 Haha #gtaonline servers are down! I'm so glad I quit playing that game. 💯

User @GTABase asked the community what games they will be playing instead of GTA Online or if they will be doing something else while the servers are still down.

GTABase.com @GTABase So #GTAOnline is down. What games will you be playing instead? Or will you be up to something else? So #GTAOnline is down. What games will you be playing instead? Or will you be up to something else?

Twitter user @Jaryxstra tweeted that he is not surprised that GTA Online broke, as they have been running on the same server methods since 2013. He stated that the P2P servers that Rockstar has been using are now out of date and that such issues were bound to happen.

Jim @Jaryxstra Honestly I'm not surprised GTA online broke has been running on the same server methods since 2013 I mean its still P2P #GTAOnline Honestly I'm not surprised GTA online broke has been running on the same server methods since 2013 I mean its still P2P #GTAOnline

Though the servers were up shortly, the community never refrained from publicly pointing out such instances. Here are a few more reactions:

Ayden’s News @KepplerAyden Yes, if your wondering, gta 5 servers are down atm, online will not be accessible at this current moment of time. @RockstarGames please fix this. Its not poping up on there websites so maybe they dont know about it. Yes, if your wondering, gta 5 servers are down atm, online will not be accessible at this current moment of time. @RockstarGames please fix this. Its not poping up on there websites so maybe they dont know about it.

Nick @GhillieYT Anyone else having issues with GTA Online? Says Failed to host a GTA Online Session. Looks like GTA 5 turned 8 and the servers died lol Anyone else having issues with GTA Online? Says Failed to host a GTA Online Session. Looks like GTA 5 turned 8 and the servers died lol

HeroOfHyruleLink @TwiliMidna4 Currently crying shaking and throwing up cause I can finally get onto GTA online after the server being down on PC and I couldn't feed my severe GTA addiction Currently crying shaking and throwing up cause I can finally get onto GTA online after the server being down on PC and I couldn't feed my severe GTA addiction

TGG @TGGonYT GTA Online has been down for almost 2 hours, wonder if Rockstar will give us an update or let us suffer and keep reloading the game… GTA Online has been down for almost 2 hours, wonder if Rockstar will give us an update or let us suffer and keep reloading the game…

