"Files Required To Play GTA Online": How to fix the error in 2024?

"Files required to play GTA Online" is an annoying error message you can get when attempting to play the game in 2024. The full message is as follows:

"Files required to play GTA Online could not be downloaded from the Rockstar Games Service. Please return to Grand Theft Auto V and try again later."

While GTA Online can be quite addictive due to its progression system, the game has tons of errors that can give you a hard time. So, if you're currently facing this particular issue while trying to play the game, here are some steps you can follow.

It should be noted that these steps are not guaranteed to fix the issue. Some of these solutions come from Rockstar, but not all players have solved the "Files required to play GTA Online..." error.

How to fix the "Files required to play GTA Online" error

This particular GTA Online error occurs when there is a communication breakdown between the player's IP address and Rockstar Games Services. In this situation, you should verify the internet connection first by doing the following:

Go to Settings, and open the Network & Internet tab. Select WiFi or Ethernet settings, whichever is appropriate in your case.

You may also reset your router by disconnecting and keeping it disconnected for around 10 minutes. Try restarting GTA Online to see if you still get the "Files required to play GTA Online..." error.

If you're on PC and you bought Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam, you can try to verify the integrity of the game files via Steam. Here's how to do so:

Open your Steam Library and select Grand Theft Auto V. Click the Manage button on the right side of the screen and choose Properties. Move to Installed Files and then click Verify integrity of game files. This could take a while, so wait for its completion.

If you play the game on an Xbox or PlayStation console, you can try to clear the cache by following these steps:

Turn off your PlayStation/Xbox console and unplug it from the power source. Wait around two minutes, reconnect the power cable, and turn the console back on.

If none of these solutions worked for the "Files required to play GTA Online..." error, you can try the next steps provided by Rockstar.

Solutions for "Files required to play GTA Online" error on PC

If you play GTA Online on PC, Rockstar suggests changing your DNS (Domain Name Servers), and here's how to do so:

Go to Settings, and open the Network & Internet tab.

Select Advanced network settings > Change adapter options.

Right-click on your Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection and click on Properties.

Select Internet Protocol Version 4 (TCP/IPv4), ensure the box remains checked, and choose Properties.

Click on Use the following DNS server, and type in the below DNS addresses in their proper text box:

Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8 Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4

Select Validate settings upon exit and press OK.

Follow the same steps for Internet Protocol Version 6 (TCP/IPv6), and type in the given DNS addresses:

Preferred DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8888 Alternate DNS server: 2001:4860:4860::8844

Just like before, choose Validate settings upon exit and press OK.

Sometimes, simply disabling the firewall or antivirus fixes the "Files required to play GTA Online..." error.

Solutions for "Files required to play GTA Online error" on PS5

You can change the DNS on your PS5 with the following steps:

From the Home Screen, go to Settings and select Network.

Next, choose Set Up Internet Connection under Settings.

Choose Wi-Fi or LAN, depending on what you use.

Choose Options and select Advanced Settings.

Under DNS Settings, choose Manual, and enter the following DNS addresses:

Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4

Select OK.

Solutions for "Files required to play GTA Online" error on Xbox Series X|S

Changing the DNS on your Xbox console is also quite similar, and here are the steps:

From the Home Screen, select Settings.

Go to Network Settings and press Advanced Settings.

Next, go to DNS Settings and choose Manual.

Here are the DNS addresses you need to enter:

Primary DNS = 8.8.8.8 Secondary DNS = 8.8.4.4

If you still get this GTA Online bug, contact Rockstar support for additional help.

