5 GTA Online bugs that Rockstar has now fixed

The latest GTA Online update, The Chop Shop, came with plenty of new content, features, and improvements. However, it also introduced a few bugs, which ranged from mildly annoying to completely game-breaking. Rockstar has now fixed all these bugs, and players shouldn't be having these problems anymore.

It's not unusual for GTA Online to experience these bugs following a major DLC, such as the Chop Shop update. It's also not uncommon for Rockstar to release a minor hotfix to deal with these bugs.

This article presents a list of some issues that Rockstar has fixed. Players should note that this article won't be covering any of the money and car duplication glitches.

5 bugs in the GTA Online Chop Shop update that Rockstar has now fixed

1) License plate bug

A major issue that the GTA Online Chop Shop update players faced was that their game would freeze when customizing their car because of a license plate bug. This bug would only affect those with a large list of custom license plates. What happened was that if they scrolled past the 22nd custom license plate, the game would freeze.

They would get stuck in the car customization view but without the menu options. There was no way to back out or do anything but access the pause menu and start or find a new session. However, Rockstar didn't fix it completely; they just made it impossible to surpass the 22nd custom plate.

The online license plate creator still displays all custom plates. This issue might not be fully addressed before another major update comes out, which isn't likely to happen before Summer 2024.

2) Salvage Yard Gang Attack bug

There was a glitch that affected the Chop Shop update's new property, the Salvage Yard. This bug specifically affected the Salvage Yard at La Puerta, the most expensive one priced at $2,690,000. The location of the property was also where a scripted Gang Attack event would take place.

Players who bought the Salvage Yard at La Puerta and tried to go in there would be caught in this Freemode side mission and have to finish it before they could access their new property. This issue was well-documented, as many YouTubers livestreaming GTA Online during the Chop Shop update launch experienced it.

Rockstar has since patched this and removed the Gang Attack that would occur in that location. This isn't the first time they've done so, as GTA Online originally had 50 Gang Attacks, many of which aren't there anymore.

3) Dr. Dre Contract bug

There was also a problem with The Dr. Dre Contract at the Agency in The Contract DLC for GTA Online. In the last South Central Leak mission, where players had to steal and deliver a Lowrider, the game wouldn't recognize the car even if it was brought to the yellow circle at the Agency.

This has since been fixed, so players can now successfully complete this mission without facing any glitches. The car in question is a Buccaneer Custom, which is acquired after killing the Vagos leader driving it. The lowrider has a copy of Dr. Dre's stolen music, and the mission fails if it gets destroyed.

4) Save migration bug

The most bizarre issue introduced with the GTA Online Chop Shop update was a save migration glitch. As the DLC was launched, Rockstar accidentally disabled save migration from old-gen consoles. This meant that players on the PS4 or Xbox One couldn't transfer their account to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

Thankfully, this issue was fixed before the Christmas event. However, it's quite weird that they managed to mess this up in the first place. Some players believe that Rockstar might end support for last-gen consoles like the PS4 or Xbox One soon, but there has been no official statement on this yet.

5) AI moderation in voice

Although this isn't really a bug fix, Rockstar has now upgraded and fully implemented AI voice moderation to combat hate speech in public lobbies. The tool will now pick up any racist, sexist, transphobic, or other kinds of offensive speech, and the offender might receive a ban on their GTA Online account.

It's not known what words players are allowed and what's banned, as Grand Theft Auto 5 is already quite an offensive game that is meant for adults. This measure was allegedly initially rolled out in October, but they formally introduced it in a recent update in December.

