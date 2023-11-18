GTA 5 reportedly becomes the most watched live-streamed game

GTA 5 was released 10 years ago, but it looks like players still love the game in 2023. According to a recent report published by Stream Hatchet, Grand Theft Auto 5 was the most watched live-streamed game in Q3 2023, with 432 million views across all major platforms, including Twitch, YouTube Live, Kick, and Facebook Live.

The title also saw an increase of one million views compared to Q2 2023, according to the report.

GTA 5 dominates livestreaming platforms, per Stream Hatchet's Q3 2023 ranking

A representative data based on the Steam Hatchet's report (Image via Stream Hatchet )

As seen in the screenshot above, Stream Hatchet has showcased the viewership numbers for the top 10 most-viewed live-streamed games, including GTA 5, across all major platforms.

Here’s where Grand Theft Auto 5 stands in the Q3 2023 ranking:

Grand Theft Auto 5 – 432 million (+1 from Q2)

432 million (+1 from Q2) League of Legends – 356 million (-1 from Q2)

356 million (-1 from Q2) VALORANT – 297 million

297 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 197 million

197 million Minecraft – 171 Million

171 Million Mobile Legends: Bang Bang – 164 million (+3 from Q2)

164 million (+3 from Q2) Dota 2 – 158 million

158 million Fortnite – 144 million (+2 from Q2)

144 million (+2 from Q2) Apex Legends – 132 million (-1 from Q2)

132 million (-1 from Q2) TFT – 98 million (+7 from Q2)

Per the report, Grand Theft Auto 5 saw a 20% increase in viewership since Q2 2023. The game also dominated the Twitch charts, with over 358 million hours watched in August, September, and October 2023.

Here’s how the rankings look on the platform:

Just Chatting – 798 Million

798 Million Grand Theft Auto 5 – 358 Million

358 Million League of Legends – 291 Million

The game was also among the three most viewed categories on Kick:

Just Chatting – 89 million

89 million Slots & Casino – 50 million

50 million Grand Theft Auto 5 – 9.5 million

There’s arguably no other game like GTA that can dominate the viewership charts after all these years. A part of this success goes to RP servers that allow players to have personalized experiences within the game.

Rockstar confirms new Winter DLC update for the game

A screenshot of Rockstar's latest newswire post (Image via Rockstar Games)

In its newswire post on November 16, 2023, Rockstar Games announced that an upcoming winter update will be released next month. It will add the brand-new Grotti Turismo Omaggio to the game’s vehicle catalog.

The expected release date of the DLC is December 12, 2023.

Even though the GTA 6 trailer arrives next month, it seems the current game is still popular among the fanbase.

Poll : Are you excited for GTA 6 trailer? Yes No 2 votes