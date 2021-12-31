5 GTA characters who should make a big return in GTA Online

Franklin recently made a comeback in GTA Online, so hopefully, more will follow.

The GTA series has a solid history to work from, even when limited to the HD Universe. GTA Online has featured several characters from past games, ranging from Brucie Kibbutz to Patrick McReary. Many of their additions have been welcomed by fans.

For several years, fans wanted to see what happened to Franklin. They got their wish in The Contract DLC update, which also features Chop and Lamar. Perhaps one day, Michael and Trevor may join in on the action. There are still a few more characters that players want to see in GTA Online.

Five GTA characters who fans will love to see again in GTA Online

5) Little Jacob

Little Jacob is one of the more popular GTA 4 characters, yet he hasn't been mentioned once in GTA Online. He is among a select few GTA 4 characters to never show up in another game.

Players can only wonder what ever happened to the weapons and arms dealer. It's very likely he's still in Liberty City, since he has no reason to move to Los Santos. Then again, he can always bring some firepower if he were to return. There is a lot of potential for explosive missions with Little Jacob.

4) Luis Fernando Lopez

Luis is one of the tritagonists from the GTA 4 era, along with Niko Bellic and Johnny Klebitz. Unlike the latter two, he lived a luxurious lifestyle as a nightclub bouncer. Sadly, it seems like he missed the boat to show up in GTA Online.

The After Hours update came and went, with only a single reference to Luis himself. While his fate remains a mystery, perhaps it's not too late to bring him back to GTA Online.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic may not be showing up anytime soon in GTA Online. Voice actor Michael Hollick never resolved his issues with Rockstar's payments. As a result of these legal disputes, it's unlikely Niko will ever return.

Nonetheless, there are still players who would love to see Niko in GTA Online. They miss his sarcasm, tragic complexity, and sheer capacity for violence. He is one of the most popular GTA protagonists for good reason.

2) Michael De Santa

According to Franklin himself, Michael seems to be a movie producer now. GTA Online players have been waiting a long time for news about Michael, yet they finally got it in 2021.

Now that Franklin has had his fun, perhaps Michael can join in on the action. Whether he sets up a heist or joins the player, it would be great to see him come out of retirement. The criminal lifestyle will never truly leave a man like Michael.

1) Trevor Philips

Trevor is the embodiment of a GTA Online player. He is extremely dangerous and unpredictable, which is why fans want him back.

In comparison to Franklin and Michael, Trevor is far crazier in his pursuits. One can only imagine the type of trouble he'd get himself into. Trevor would fit right into GTA Online, especially with flying cars and explosive weapons.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi