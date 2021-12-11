5 most mysterious characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas has a large selection of characters, yet some of them are never seen in the game.

Players may hear about them in conversations and cut-scenes. Their importance tends to vary in GTA San Andreas. Whether they are major or minor characters, they are often shrouded in mystery. While a few of them have official artwork, none have character models.

Given their lack of screentime, GTA San Andreas players don't know much about them. Other characters may provide some information, in addition to official websites. This article looks at some of these mysterious characters. Here is what fans should know about them.

Five GTA San Andreas characters never seen in-game

5) LB

Throughout the game, Ryder will mention a close associate known as LB. These are the initials of Leslie Benzies, who used to be the president of Rockstar North. It may or may not be a direct reference to him.

Ryder has described LB as a very reliable person. He seems to know where to find all the best weapons. Considering Ryder's defection, it's unknown if LB is still allied with Grove Street.

4) Berkley

Berkley is a minor antagonist in GTA San Andreas, yet he never shows up. His rivalry with Zero takes up a good portion of the game, extending beyond San Fierro. At one point, Berkley tried to disrupt a casino heist in Las Venturas, but to no avail. The player was simply too good to get caught.

Apparently, he ran an electronics store before being driven out of San Fierro. It's unknown what happened to him after the game. He's one of the very few enemies that CJ doesn't eliminate.

3) Brian Johnson

Not much is known about Brian since he passed away before GTA San Andreas. However, he does have a physical resemblance to CJ himself.

In the mission Nines and AK's, Emmet mistakenly believes that CJ is Brian.

2) Beverly Johnson

CJ's mother is indirectly responsible for the events of GTA San Andreas. Her untimely demise is what forces CJ to return home. The game explores a deep conspiracy with several twists and turns. CJ really can't trust anybody, not even his own supposed allies.

In the end, GTA San Andreas gamers will figure out who committed this crime. Beverly must have been a caring mother since both the Johnson brothers wanted to avenge her.

1) Rochell'le

Most users never realize that Rochell'le was promoted by Rockstar, not counting her role as a cover girl. She appears on the promotional website Forgotten Legends of West Coast Rap. The female rapper even has a detailed backstory, such as her relationship with Madd Dogg.

Of course, most of this is rather obscure information. Rockstar does reference her outside of GTA San Andreas, such as her brief cameo in GTA 5. The above video takes place in the Yellow Jacket Inn, where her images can be found.

