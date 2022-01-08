5 best gameplay features from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas will forever be known for its groundbreaking features, which have redefined the series entirely.

Long before GTA Online, there was a time when this game was considered Rockstar’s pride and joy. GTA San Andreas was heavily praised for its gameplay features. It seems rather simple today, but it wasn’t back then. This game changed everything for the series moving forward.

Whether it’s the combat mechanics or customization, GTA San Andreas was a significant improvement over previous titles. Players still have a good time when they go back to play the game. Here’s a look back at some of the best features of GTA San Andreas.

Five of the best features from GTA San Andreas, specifically in regards to gameplay

5) Talking to pedestrians

GTA San Andreas was groundbreaking in regards to immersive voice acting. Players have the ability to speak with random pedestrians. They can respond positively or negatively, the latter of which can trigger a fight.

In a 2004 interview with Gamespot, Rockstar claimed that CJ can speak 4,200 different lines of dialog. CJ can not only speak with random pedestrians, but also various gang members and girlfriends. This allows players to really absorb themselves into the world of GTA San Andreas.

4) Bigger maps

At the time of its release, GTA San Andreas had the largest map in the series. Not even GTA 4 was comparable, and that game was set a generation later. It took until GTA 5 to beat this record.

However, GTA San Andreas has more variety in their maps. Each of the major cities is completely different in their culture. That's not even getting to the desert and countryside, which allows players to explore the wilderness.

3) Improved gunplay

GTA San Andreas revamped the entire combat system of previous games. Players no longer had to stand and crouch while shooting. Now they can also perform a drive-by in a vehicle. Players can also dual wield select weapons, which gives them a major advantage.

Last but not least, the targeting system is much smoother than it was previously. Players can also lock onto various targets and see their health bars.

2) Vehicle customization

It took a while for the series to embrace customization, but they finally did it in GTA San Andreas. Players spend a lot of time driving in their vehicles. Now they can do it in style, thanks to a few modifications. They can apply custom paint jobs to their favorite vehicle.

Better yet, they can also install nitro speed boosts and hydraulic systems. Players can get very creative with their vehicle customization.

1) Personalization

CJ is still one of the most customizable protagonists in GTA history. GTA San Andreas offers a great selection of clothing and accessories for the players.

What really makes the game special is that CJ can also change his body type. Players can make him morbidly obese or physically fit. Rockstar even made sure to provide unique dialog for CJ, depending on his body type.

GTA San Andreas was ahead of its time with character personalization, which now lives on in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

