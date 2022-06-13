5 myths from GTA San Andreas that turned out to be fake

The GTA verse is shrouded in mystery, and if any title in the series has fake myths, it is San Andreas. Gamers still come up with clickbaity video titles and social media posts almost daily.

There have been numerous fake claims about experiences in the game, and some are straight-up horrifying.

These fake GTA San Andreas myths were almost believed

5) Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle myth crossed over from real life into the digital realm via GTA San Andreas. Some users began spreading rumors of a deadly area over the ocean where they lost control of their vehicles.

The video above tries to reinforce the hoax as a player travels out to sea and suddenly loses control of their helicopter. A warning sign appears over the screen, and the radio dies out.

In reality, the Bermuda Triangle is located between Puerto Rico, Florida, and the Bermuda Islands. The San Andreas map emulates California and Nevada far from the actual location.

Additionally, myth busters have found the area to be a teleportation spot that relocates individuals if they travel too far into the ocean.

4) Kifflom

The Epsilon Program is a cult in GTA San Andreas and is a joke at Mormonism, Raelism, and Discordianism. Kifflom is one of the three Gods that the Epsilon Cult worships.

Based on popular myths, players have found a way to reach and spot Kifflom. It is said to be some sort of sizeable blue chicken with extended wings and four legs. The description of the mysterious figure stems from the famous Misterix Mod.

According to belief, Kifflom is a docile God and comes to Earth in various forms from time to time. Apart from a few mentions on the Epsilon website and the Area 53 radio show, there has never been any official claim of Kifflom's presence in the game.

3) Ghost of CJ's Mom

The GTA San Andreas story begins with CJ returning home to grieve his dead mother, Beverly Johnson. She was killed in a drive-by targeted at CJ's brother Sweet.

Soon after, many users began to spread rumors of a ghost in the Johnson house. They said it was the ghost of Beverly Johnson. Apparently, the translucent apparition could be spotted roaming the house's halls.

The myth was soon busted as numerous mods added a ghost to the house. Rockstar Games also went on record to discredit the hoax via an interview.

2) Aliens

Myths about aliens and GTA San Andreas go hand in hand as they are some of the most famous hoaxes. Gamers, even today, try to prove the existence of extra-terrestrials in the game.

This was reinforced as Rockstar tried to poke fun at the real-life Area 51 by including a spoof named Area 69.

There is a small bar located near Area 69 that displays numerous pictures of alleged UFO sightings from real life, along with a map that pinpoints the locations. A few users also tried to convince others that they had spotted aliens and UFOs in the title.

Even after all these years, there is no physical proof of aliens in the vanilla game. It is only via mods that players can interact with these extra-terrestrial beings and their spaceships.

1) Bigfoot

The Bigfoot myth in GTA San Andreas had become bigger than the game itself during the years of its relevance. The title's launch coincided with rumors of Bigfoot sightings in real life, so gamers began searching for the elusive creature in-game.

Thousands of them have claimed to have spotted the beast in the title. Apparently, it roams the San Andreas countryside, around Shady Cabin and Mount Chiliad. Modders also cashed in on this rumor and made numerous versions, bringing a rendition of the beast into the game.

Unfortunately, there is no Bigfoot in San Andreas, just like in real-life, as stated by Rockstar co-founder Terry Donovan. There is also no evidence of Bigfoot's presence in the vanilla game.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

