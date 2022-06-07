Top 3 unsolved mysteries in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas tells the story of Carl 'CJ' Johnson and is set in the state of San Andreas. The massive open world does not disappoint, and gamers are given the complete freedom to explore the map at any time.

Visiting every nook and cranny has revealed many Easter eggs over the years. The sheer size of the title still leaves lots more to be discovered, as seen below.

Three as yet unsolved mysteries in GTA San Andreas

3) What's up with those vans?

'Wear Flowers in Your Hair' is a mission given to CJ by Cesar Vialpando that tasks him with getting a team to clean up a garage.

As a character in GTA San Andreas, The Truth is shrouded in mystery. Things he says sometimes do not make sense. It is portrayed very well in this mission.

Once CJ and The Truth set out to recruit men to fix up the garage, a lot happens along the way. The first stop sees them visit a gas station to pick up Jethro, after which The Truth requests CJ to drive to the hospital in Santa Flora.

Confused, CJ asks if he is feeling ill, to which The Truth replies that the visit has something to do with the government. Upon arrival, the team waits in the parking lot until a van drives past them.

Then, The Truth just tells CJ to drive to King's so that they can pick Dwaine up. There is no talk of the van or why the hospital detour was taken, and The Truth refuses to answer when CJ asks.

Once the conversation with Dwaine is over, The Truth requests CJ to take another detour, this time to Police Headquarters in Downtown San Fierro. Visibly perplexed, CJ asks 'why' once again, to which The Truth says it deals with the government.

The same thing happens at the Police HQ as the same van goes past. There is no explanation once again and no mention of this later in the game.

2) What is the green goo?

GTA San Andreas has another mission that involves The Truth, as 'Green Goo' is one he gives to CJ. Players need to intercept the train from Prickle Pine and steal the 'stuff.'

Upon being asked what the 'stuff' is, The Truth says he doesn't know yet, angering CJ. The former then instructs him and says, 'steal whatever they least want us to get.'

Once on the train, CJ needs to fight off the guards protecting the 'stuff' and a Rhino tank, among other stuff. Upon retrieving the item, it is revealed to be a mysterious glowing green goo.

It also emits a strange sound and a green lens flare, adding to the mystery. Upon delivering the item to The Truth, he says this is 'everything' and this year shall be called 'Year Zero.'

A few questions circle this particular mission and remain unanswered until the end of the game.

Why are the guards protecting the green goo?

What are the train's source and destination? (staying on the train reveals no stoppages)

Is the green goo related to aliens and Area 69?

What does the Truth mean when he says 'everything' and 'Year Zero'?

1) Lil' Probe' Inn

The final mystery is out in the open world and is not a part of any mission. A small bar in Bone County named Lil' Probe' Inn, aka UFO Bar, adds to the mysteries surrounding Area 69 and aliens. The bar is just a few hundred meters away from Area 69.

Inside the GTA San Andreas bar are pictures of alleged UFO sightings from real life. There are 69, 0to be precise. The bar's back room also features a beta map of GTA San Andreas with pins in specific locations likely connected to UFO sightings.

The Big Ear Satellite, which overlooks the bar, is supposed to spot and record all flying objects, including UFOs. There are multiple theories concerning this, as gamers have spotted a radar in Area 69 that supposedly receives signals from the specific satellite.

Unfortunately, there is no real evidence to prove this, and there is a ton of fake content concerning this.

There are also a few audio cues that point directly towards aliens and UFOs. An NPC wearing a trenchcoat can often be heard saying, 'They're watching us!' and 'They know.'

This, of course, ties in with The Truth and the GTA San Andreas mission named 'Black Project,' but there are no real conclusions or explanations.

The fact that users are still looking for answers related to the game released in 2004 is perplexing. Whether GTA San Andreas has the answers to these questions is another question yet to be answered.

