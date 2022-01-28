Ranking The Truth’s missions in GTA San Andreas from least to most interesting

Most GTA San Andreas players should remember The Truth, given that he's an old hippie who gives a few strange missions.

He gives CJ various tasks, ranging from burning his weed farm to stealing a Jetpack from the military. It's as ridiculous as it sounds, but that's partially what makes him one of the most interesting characters in the game.

Ranking the missions that The Truth gives to GTA San Andreas players from least to most interesting

5) Don Peyote

It's The Truth's final mission in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTASeriesGuides)

The most interesting thing about Don Peyote is that there are technically two endings to the mission. If the Snake Farmers are alive by the end of it, CJ will have to eliminate them in front of Caligula's Palace (Kent Paul and Maccer will try to help). Otherwise, it will end when CJ delivers Kent Paul and Maccer to Caligula's Palace.

Aside from that neat trivia, Don Peyote is a fairly standard mission where the player drives through the desert and Las Venturas for several minutes.

4) Body Harvest

This is most GTA San Andreas players' introduction to the Combine Harvester (Image via Rockstar Games)

Seeing Frank Tenpenny at the start of the mission is pretty interesting, but what makes Body Harvest cool is the Combine Harvester. Running over the Survivalists with it can be gory, making it one of the bloodiest moments in the game.

This mission also serves as the player's introduction to The Truth in person, as they only spoke to him on the phone beforehand.

3) Are You Going to San Fierro?

CJ using a flamethrower (Image via Rockstar Games)

Being the mission that transitions CJ's story from the countryside to San Fierro is pretty cool, but that's only a minor blip in the grand scheme of things. Here, the player has to burn The Truth's weed with a flamethrower.

There is a lot to burn, although astute GTA San Andreas players can save time by using explosives to burn it down quickly. By the end of it, the screen starts to move a little.

CJ then uses a Rocket Launcher to blow up a police helicopter. Once he does that, he and The Truth drive to San Fierro with some humorous dialogue to boot.

2) Green Goo

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition is faithful to the original game (Image via EliteStar91)

There aren't many GTA San Andreas missions more interesting than Green Goo. The only reason Black Project is ranked higher than it is because that's when the player is first introduced to the Jetpack. Like in Black Project, CJ uses the Jetpack in Green Goo to do an errand for The Truth.

CJ has to deal with some military personnel as he tries to steal a mysterious object known as "Green Goo." What it is remains unknown, although it does play up to The Truth's crazy conspiracies.

It's also funny seeing fat CJ being unable to do Green Goo or Black Project given the dialogue.

1) Black Project

GTA San Andreas's iconic Jetpack (Image via Willzyyy)

The first time a player sees a Jetpack in GTA San Andreas is a moment that they're unlikely to forget. It's a silly concept, especially since previous Grand Theft Auto games weren't focused on futuristic vehicles.

Still, it feels awesome to use. That's not even mentioning how CJ breaks in Area 69, which is one of the most impressive acts in the game. It's easily one of the best moments that any GTA protagonist does, period.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

