5 GTA characters that fans love to hate

Sometimes GTA players may enjoy actively disliking a particular character, simply because they are such effective antagonists.

If the main villain isn't fun to watch, then it can detract from the story experience. Characters like Rocco Pelosi and Devon Weston aren't exactly popular, either because they are too unlikeable (Rocco) or because they are bland and boring (Devon). Thankfully, the GTA series has much better examples.

The best villains in the series make the players want to defeat them. For one reason or another, they often steal the show in a memorable way. Their games wouldn't be the same without their commanding presence. Here's a look at the characters that fans want to see get their comeuppance.

Five GTA characters that fans absolutely love to hate

5) Catalina

No matter which game she appears in, Catalina is always a Pandora's box of unpredictability. She was Trevor Philips long before there ever was a Trevor Philips. She is a completely unhinged character, yet she manages to stand out in a series full of them.

4) Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri is what a classical villain should be in a video game. At first, it seems like GTA 4 players can trust him. Unfortunately, Dimitri reveals himself to be a dangerous threat to the Bellic cousins. After everything he does, players will be motivated to bring him down by the end of the game.

3) Ryder

GTA San Andreas players will always remember Ryder. His interactions with CJ were one of the main highlights of the early missions. He is consistently a jerk to the player, yet his insults never fail to bring a smirk to their faces. Ryder is never boring to be around, especially when he's up to some crazy shenanigans.

2) Big Smoke

Big Smoke is always fun to be around, whether he is a friend or a foe. His shocking betrayal may sting players, considering how close he seemed to be with CJ. It turns out that power and money is all he really cares about.

Regardless, Big Smoke is a walking meme generator that always has something interesting to say. It's very telling when most players can directly quote him ad verbatim. His outgoing personality is larger than life itself.

1) Frank Tenpenny

Samuel L. Jackson gives one of his best performances as Frank Tenpenny. That alone puts him very high on top of most villain lists. He has a very commanding presence that forces players to pay attention.

Whether he's trying to be funny or serious, Tenpenny can subvert expectations in a moment's notice. He may crack some jokes with CJ, but he can also punch him in the stomach. Tenpenny is always a dangerous threat, no matter where he is or what he does in the game.

The corrupt officer is what drives the main conflict in GTA San Andreas. Almost everything in the game can be driven back to him. Players will certainly miss Samuel L. Jackson, but they won't miss Tenpenny himself. His death is one of the more satisfying endings in the entire series.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul