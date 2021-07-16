5 least threatening GTA antagonists

Whether major or minor, sometimes a GTA antagonist is all bark and no bite; they are not the biggest threats in their respective games.

The crime underworld often involves ongoing power struggles. Whether it's a single person or an organization, these animals will scratch and claw their way to the top. In order to survive, GTA players will have to defend themselves against several enemies.

However, not all of their opponents are a major obstacle. For every Big Smoke and Frank Tenpenny, there is an OG Loc. GTA players will encounter laughable threats throughout their entire story experience. They are just barely worth the time it takes to finish them off.

Five of the least threatening enemies in GTA

#5 - Rocco Pelosi (GTA 5)

Back in Liberty City, Rocco was a made man with powerful connections to the Ancelotti mob family. By the end of Ballad of Gay Tony, however, Rocco is run out of town. He decides to become a talent agent in Los Santos.

Although he wanted to become a star, he ended up seeing stars in a brutal beatdown by Michael De Santa. When Rocco tried to force an extortion scheme on Solomon Richards, the director sent Michael to deal with the situation. Per gold medal objective, the mobster goes down easily.

Rocco never learns his lesson as he tries once more to intimidate Richards. This ends badly for him; GTA players finally get the chance to kill Rocco.

Years prior, Rocco had the means to threaten the protagonists with his mobster status. However, Liberty City is not Los Santos - he has no power here.

#4 - Brian Jeremy

Brian certainly did some damage when he started his own faction in the Lost MC. Nonetheless, Johnny Klebitz never took him seriously. Both these bikers constantly insult one another any chance they get. Johnny would always criticize Brian's combat skills, which were lacking in certain aspects.

After Billy Grey is arrested during a sting operation, Brian falsely assumes Johnny was responsible. In reality, Billy tried to sell out the Lost MC. Either way, Brian and Johnny went to war against each other.

It was completely one-sided in the favor of the GTA player - Brian never stood a chance.

Ultimately, Brian is betrayed by Ray Boccino, who didn't want a civil war with his business associates. After the mobster reveals Brian's location, GTA players can either kill him or let him run away with his life.

If spared, Brian will try to lead Johnny to a trap. Predictably, it resulted in his death instead.

#3 - Ryder

Ryder provided comic relief throughout most of his run. It can be hard to take him seriously when he goes off delusional tangents. But that's what makes him an enjoyable presence.

He's never one to bore GTA players. It's unfortunate he sides with Big Smoke when they betray the Grove Street Families.

After the events of the Green Sabre mission, Ryder is no longer prominent in the main story. Besides a few appearances here or there, he gets killed off anti-climactically in the Pier 69 mission. He doesn't bother putting up a fight, nor does he go down in the hoods he was raised from.

Unlike Big Smoke in the final mission, Ryder never tries to directly harm CJ. All he does is try to escape on a boat. GTA players can either snipe at him with a well-placed shot or hop on another boat to give chase.

#2 - Lost MC (GTA 5)

GTA 5 has not been a good experience for GTA 4 characters. The Lost MC never fully recovered from their civil war years prior. By the time they expanded their operations in Los Santos, they were mere shadows of their original selves.

Trevor Philips takes great pleasure in delivering tragedies. After he brutally finishes off Johnny Klebitz during a bad mood, the rest fall like flies. Throughout GTA 5, Trevor easily disposes of the biker gang. This also extends to GTA Online, where the Lost MC cannot catch a break.

It's not just missions, either. Whenever a player switches to Trevor, he sometimes throws a random member off a bridge. Either way, they never pose a threat to the players. Lost MC are no better than nameless goons in an action flick.

#1 - OG Loc

OG Loc is the kind of person who would slip a hundred to a local DJ just to play his terrible music. With street credibility that amounts to traffic violations, OG Loc doesn't inspire confidence as a gangster rapper.

Grove Street Families (and the players) barely took OG Loc seriously. It's a given since he works at a local Burger Shot as a janitor. His reputation is at a standstill until he enlists CJ to save his struggling rap career.

Despite his 15 minutes of fame, OG Loc turns his back on Grove Street.

Cut Throat Business tells players everything they need to know about his threat level. When CJ and Madd Dogg arrive at a photo shoot to confront him, OG Loc makes no attempt to fight back.

Instead, players must engage in a ridiculous chase sequence that involves hoverboats and go-karts.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul