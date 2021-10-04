Five most memorable characters from GTA 4

GTA 4 has so many memorable characters and such a great storyline that invites players into the underworld of Liberty City. When players arrive, they meet Niko's cousin and get taken back to the "mansion," and then throughout GTA 4, there are so many more unique characters.

Some of these characters become friends and lovers, while others in the game become enemies that would rather see Niko's head on a platter.

Players of GTA 5 will recognize some of the GTA 4's best characters as they reappear in GTA 5 in various mission modes, as well as bit players in some cutscenes.

GTA 4: Most memorable people

1) Niko Bellic

The protagonist (Image via YouTube)

Niko was the protagonist in GTA 4. An illegal immigrant, Niko arrives in Liberty City via the docks, where he is picked up and taken home by his cousin Roman.

Throughout GTA 4, Niko gradually works his way up the ladder via different mafia and mob contacts and employers. Eventually, Niko comes out on top and rids the city of all of his enemies so he and his cousin can live a quiet life.

2) Roman Bellic

The cousin (Image via Twitter @GTAonlineNews)

Roman, Niko's cousin, is the one that picks him up from the port at the beginning of GTA 4. Roman had been living in Liberty City for years already. By the time his cousin arrived, he already owned a taxi service business.

Roman seems to attract some nefarious characters in GTA 4 that Niko has to "fix" for him. Without the arrival of the game's main protagonist, Roman might not last much longer in Liberty City.

3) Brucie Kibbutz

The man himself (Image via YouTube)

Brucie is possibly the most juiced-up man in GTA 4 and almost certainly the most entertaining. He became good friends with Niko and Roman early in GTA 4.

All GTA V and GTA Online players will know Brucie from his testosterone-filled performance as a personal trainer for other characters at The Diamon Casino.

The nice thing for the players to see is that Brucie is still part of the game in GTA 5, and thankfully, he hasn't changed one little bit. One just has to love that energy.

4) Patrick McReary

One of the McReary Family (Image via Sportskeeda)

Patrick McReary is part of an infamous Irish gang family in GTA 4. He is known to be a little of a loose cannon, and his face has to bear the scars to prove it.

After some missions in GTA 4 with Niko, Patrick calls to see if Niko wants to hang out. The friends can then go bowling, drinking, or playing darts. He is one of Niko's five closest friends in the game.

5) Little Jacob

Niko's best buddy (Image via Reddit user u/yylmaostim)

In GTA 4, Little Jacob is a top member of the Yardies who provided Niko with much of his early work in Liberty City. Little Jacob is a drug dealer and arms supplier in GTA 4.

After giving Niko early missions delivering packages of different illegal items, Little Jacob became one of Niko's best friends in the game. He appeared in later missions to aid Niko against their enemies.

