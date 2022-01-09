5 reasons why GTA Online players don’t like the tuner nerfs

Needless to say, some GTA Online players are unhappy with the recent nerfs to the tuner vehicles.

When Los Santos Tuners was first released, it introduced some of the fastest vehicles in the entire game. Players spend millions on the likes of the Calico GTF and Dominator ASP. Their incredible top speeds are a sight to behold in GTA Online. Unfortunately, that changed with the most recent update.

The Contract has significantly nerfed all the tuner vehicles. Broughy1322 is a vehicle expert who recently discovered that GTA Online put a cap on top speeds. Tuner cars are not only slower, but their performance also suffers from it. Owners are not very keen on these new changes.

Five reasons why GTA Online players are not happy with the tuner nerfs

5) Tuners can no longer hand brake boost

Hand brake boosts are a special technique that allows vehicles to go much faster. In layman's terms, it causes the engine to hit a specific limiter, which causes the vehicles to accelerate very quickly.

According to Broughy1322, Rockstar has gotten rid of this feature for tuner vehicles. These boosts were an unintended glitch in GTA Online, which is why it was patched out. Nonetheless, highly skilled players can no longer rely on this technique for tuner cars.

4) It makes it harder to invest in the game

Julian @Jahhaj6 @_Shinyodd_ I feel like R* only cares about the luxury cars, as they fit the GTA landscape better than Tuners. I love the Tuner cars but I guess the GTA theory is that irl, gangsters dont neccasirily go out and buy a Celica GT-Four or anything like that, they buy a Rolls or Bentley. @_Shinyodd_ I feel like R* only cares about the luxury cars, as they fit the GTA landscape better than Tuners. I love the Tuner cars but I guess the GTA theory is that irl, gangsters dont neccasirily go out and buy a Celica GT-Four or anything like that, they buy a Rolls or Bentley.

Rockstar has repeatedly shown that vehicles can be good today, but not as good by tomorrow. This has already happened with the Lampadati Viseris a few years ago. Now it's happened again with the Los Santos Tuners update.

GTA Online players don't want to spend their time and money on something that can be rendered obsolete in the next patch.

3) Players wasted their money

GTA Online players likely spent millions on the best tuner cars. Their average price ranges from $1,000,000 to $2,000,000. Players got what they paid for with great performance vehicles. Of course, they are no longer as good as they used to be. Players now have to deal with weaker tuner cars.

For example, when comparing the Comet S2 with the Comet S2 Cabrio, the latter is slightly better. This is because the Cabrio is not a tuner car, which means it didn't suffer from various downgrades. GTA Online players would have to buy a Cabrio just to replace their old Comet S2.

2) It's much harder to drift now

El Joblino 🏴‍☠️ @jobber10809254 @RockstarGames please return the handeling as it was before the contract patch, you’ve ruined drifting in GTA online, and subsequently ruined the tuner cars @RockstarGames please return the handeling as it was before the contract patch, you’ve ruined drifting in GTA online, and subsequently ruined the tuner cars

Tuner cars were highly praised by the drifting community in GTA Online. Very competitive racers can rely on drifting for very sharp turns.

Due to the recent nerfs, tuner cars no longer serve their original purpose. They were meant to appease the drifting community. Unfortunately, handling is much worse now, which makes it harder to drift.

1) Tuners are not as fast as they used to be

As shown in the above video, tuner cars lack their previous top speed. The Contract DLC has significantly reduced these results.

For instance, with the proper setup, the Comet S2 could reach a top speed of 161 miles per hour. Now it can only reach 128.50 miles per hour.

Some players enjoyed going through highways at these top speeds. However, they can no longer do so in the most recent update. It does take away some of the fun they used to have.

