For how long will the Peyote Plants be available in GTA Online

Peyote plants are fascinating collectables featured in GTA Online. Upon consumption, they morph the player into an animal-like-figure.

As seasonal collectables, Peyote plants are only made available on special occasions in GTA Online. They are just as popular today as they were in 2019.

They were first released on October 31, 2019, during the Halloween Surprise event as part of the Diamond Casino Heist Resort update. They were also active for a week in April 2020.

They made another appearance on October 22, 2020, for Halloween. Peyote plants returned to GTA Online on February 18, 2021.

Peyote Plants in GTA Online

Peyote plants are not only great fun to collect in GTA Online but they also serve as a progression path for players. Each peyote plant grants the player a whooping reward of 500 RP bonus. The player can use this bonus to level up in the game.

These plants are scattered throughout the state of San Andreas and can spawn on land and in the vast depths of the virtual ocean. Finding the peyote plants in GTA Online isn't as challenging as hunting for action figures.

The controller starts vibrating vigorously when a plant is in the vicinity. Moreover, peyote plants are easily recognizable and respawn every 24 hours in the game.

When the player consumes a peyote plant in GTA Online, they morph into an animal. Each peyote plant turns the player into a different kind of animal.

Upon consuming the plant, the player will pass out before experiencing wild hallucinations. While these hallucinations may be traumatic for the on-screen character, they make for amazing scenes in the game.

Once the hallucinations stop, the player will turn into an animal. In this state, they can neither harm anyone, nor be harmed.

When the effects of the plant wear off, the player will find themself in a hospital bed. A grand reward of 500 RP bonus will be awaiting them.

These phenomenal collectables will be available in GTA Online throughout the verus week.