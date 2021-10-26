Full list of all aircraft spawn locations in GTA Online

The one thing that makes GTA Online more interesting than many other games is the variety of aerial vehicles in the game. In GTA Online, players get a variety of aircraft to fly from one corner to another corner of the map. Players can either buy these aircraft or find them as they randomly spawn around the map.

It might not be feasible for players who aren't at a very high level in GTA Online to buy a good plane or helicopter early on in the game. This list shows players all the locations where they can find the aircraft on the map in GTA Online.

The complete list of all aircraft spawn locations in GTA Online

Helicopters

Los Santos Airport / Los Santos Hospital / La Puerta Helipads / N.O.O.S.E. Headquarters / Sandy Shores Helipad / Paleto Bay Sheriff Office:

Level 11 - 22: Maverick

Level 22 - 32: Cargobob

Level 32 - 37: Frogger

Level 37 - 43: Annihilator

Level 42: Buzzard Attack Helicopter (excludes La Puerta and possibly N.O.O.S.E. HQ)

Merryweather Helipad (Elysian Island):

Level 22+: Cargobob

Vinewood Police Station Roof:

Level 11: Police/Medic Maverick (with free sniper + ammo!) - Not a guaranteed spawn

Level 42: Buzzard Attack Helicopter - Not a guaranteed spawn (Unsure if Police/Medic Maverick continues to spawn as well as the Buzzard after 42)

Grapeseed Runway:

Level 22 - 32: Cargobob

Level 32+: Frogger

Fort Zancudo Military Base:

Level 42+: Buzzard

Planes

Los Santos Airport South Runway / Far North Holding Area (near the burnt-out jumbo section):

Level 12 - 21: Mammatus

Level 21 - 41: Velum

Level 41: Mallard (At level 50, the North Holding Area spawn is replaced by Luxor, South runway spawn is unaffected)

Level 50+: Luxor (North Holding Area only)

Los Santos Airport Hangar (from 'A Titan of a Job' mission):

Level 32: Titan Cargo Plane

Los Santos Airport East - Devin Weston Hangar:

Level 50: Luxor

Sandy Shores Airfield:

Level 12 - 21: Mammatus

Level 21 - 32: Velum

Level 32: Titan

Level 41: Mallard

Level 50: Luxor

Level 18+ (during Gang Attack): Cuban 800 (inside the hangar)

Grapeseed Runway:

Level 12 - 21: Mammatus

Level 21: Velum (inside the hangar)

Level 41 - Mallard

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fort Zancudo Military Base:

All Levels: Titan (possible only at night)

All Levels: P-996 Lazer Fighter Jet

Edited by R. Elahi