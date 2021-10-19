Full list of all Client Jobs in GTA Online

Client Jobs are missions in GTA Online that Paige assigns to the player after they've bought the Terrorbyte. These were added to the game in August 2018 along with the continuation of the After Hours update. Most players in GTA Online consider these missions to be filler jobs.

That is, players do these missions while they're on a cooldown (for missions like cargo/vehicle delivery) to make the most of their time. When done in conjunction with other property missions (such as bunker or warehouse missions), players can generate a huge amount of cash in GTA Online.

This article lists all the Client Jobs available in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Complete list of Client Jobs in the game

Here's a list of every Client Job available in GTA Online with a short description for each:

Robbery in Progress - The primary objective for this mission is for players to locate an ongoing bank robbery and steal the gold from inside. This mission can be done solo.

Data Sweep - For this mission, players must hack numerous vehicles in order to figure out which one is transporting the required data drives. As expected, players must then steal and deliver them to the client. This is also possible to complete solo.

Targeted Data - Players must breach the Lifeinvader office and get the data required to hunt down and eliminate a high-value target. This can also be done solo, but it requires the drone station in the Terrorbyte.

Diamond Shopping - A simple heist mission in which players must steal diamonds from Vangelico Jewel Store while a security team is delivering them. The requirements are the same as the previous mission and it can be played solo as well.

Collector's Pieces - Players must retrieve and deliver high-value artefacts to the client that are being transported in the backs of multiple security vehicles. Unlike the previous missions, this requires a minimum of two players to start.

Deal Breaker - Players must follow the mobile signal of a target to a deal and deliver their briefcase to the client during this mission. Like the previous mission, this also requires a minimum of two players.

Upon completion of a Client Job, there will be a 30-minute cooldown on that specific mission, while all other Jobs will get a five-minute cooldown. Client Jobs that need at least two players in GTA Online have their own cooldown time. This implies that players can start one of these two missions just after finishing one of the first four missions, and vice versa.

