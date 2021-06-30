Is the Terrorbyte worth buying in GTA Online

GTA Online features an incredibly diverse assortment of vehicles, each more enrapturing than the other.

The game owes a great deal of its fame to all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it. Driving is a big thing in GTA Online, bigger than the missions even. Heck, the game has the word "Auto" right in it.

From futuristic miracles to flying bikes to weaponized cars, GTA Online boasts a number of mind-blowing vehicles that players simply can't get enough of.

One of the most versatile vehicles in the game is the Terrorbyte. This article talks about this incredibly popular vehicle and explains whether it is worth shelling out the big bucks for.

Terrorbyte: The most versatile vehicle in GTA Online

This command unit was added to GTA Online as part of the 1.44 After Hours update on August 14, 2018. It costs $1,375,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry, but the player will need to have a Nightclub business in order to own the Terrorbyte.

Speed, admittedly, isn't the best suit of the mobile military truck but given how bulky the vehicle is, that's hardly a surprise.

The most noteworthy feature of the Terrorbyte is the Nerve Center. The Nerve Center is essentially a touchscreen that allows players to put an end to grinding 24/7 and conduct all their businesses in GTA Online from one central location.

As if that wasn't enough, the Terrorbyte protects the driver from griefers and is invincible in the face of adversity. Moreover, it is a weaponized vehicle and comes equipped with a number of lethal weapons so players can take care of enemies from the safety of their Terrorbyte.

Installing a vehicle workshop inside the truck will not only allow the storage of the Oppressor MK 2 but also enable its customization. That is perhaps the coolest feature of the Terrorbyte. It was most definitely designed to put an end to grinding.

The Terrorbyte also allows players to make some extra bucks on the side by contacting Paige, who pays extremely well for jobs that barely take a few minutes. Paige also happens to be one of the most badass women in GTA Online, so making her acquaintance is definitely a plus, and an exciting one at that.

Given how versatile and diverse the Terrorbyte is, it is definitely worth buying and makes for a great addition to the player's garage in GTA Online.

