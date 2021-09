Full list of GTA 5 cheats for Xbox One (September 2021)

Every GTA fan may recall their experiences using cheat codes in older GTA games. The GTA 3D Universe trilogy included several over-the-top cheats that were a lot of fun to employ.

This was not the case in GTA 4, where the cheat codes were mostly utilitarian in nature. GTA 5, however, brought back some of the craziness seen in the 3D Universe cheats. It also made Rockstar one of the few AAA developers who still employ cheat codes in their games.

This article details all the cheats available in the Xbox One version of GTA 5.

GTA 5: A detailed list of all cheats for the game on Xbox One as of September 2021

Cheats that affect players:

Invincibility : RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y Max Health and Armor : B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Fast Run : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Fast Swim : LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT

: LEFT LEFT LB RIGHT RIGHT RT LEFT LT RIGHT Super Jump : LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT

: LEFT, LEFT, Y, Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB, RT Recharge Ability : A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Drunk Mode : Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Skyfall: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Weapons and equipment cheats:

Weapons : Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB Give Parachute : LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Explosive Melee : RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Explosive Bullets : RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Flaming Bullets: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

Cheats that affect gameplay:

Slow Motion Aim : X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Moon Gravity : LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Change Weather : RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Slidey Cars : Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Slow Motion : Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB Raise Wanted Level : RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Lower Wanted Level: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Cheats to spawn vehicles:

Spawn Buzzard : B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Spawn Comet : RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Spawn Sanchez : B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Spawn Trashmaster : B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Limo : RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Spawn Stunt Plane : B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Spawn Caddy : B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Spawn Rapid GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

GT: RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Spawn Duster : RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Spawn PCJ - 600 : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

- : RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Spawn BMX: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

