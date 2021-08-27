Full list of all GTA Online shipwreck locations

GTA Online has recorded an all-time high in the number of active players with the Los Santos Tuners update. Shipwreck treasures have been added to the game in the weekly update on August 26.

They should not be confused with the underwater shipwrecks found in the ocean around San Andreas. The new shipwrecks are ruins of boats found along the shores. Players need to collect seven Outfit Scraps from them to unlock a new outfit called The Frontier.

Treasure Chests can be found right next to the boats. Opening these will net the player $20,000 and 2,000 RP, alongside an Outfit Scrap. Collecting seven of them will unlock the new outfit, which seems to be pirate-themed.

This article explains the locations of the new shipwrecks and how players can get to them.

GTA Online: A complete list of all shipwreck locations in the game as part of the weekly update

The above video was posted by a GTA Online Redditor named ronmanex on the GTA Online subreddit. It shows the location of one of the new shipwrecks and the Treasure Chest next to it. This will help players recognize what to look for and the likely places to search for them.

The following post was made on Twitter showing what these shipwrecks look like. It also contains a map with all the locations highlighted.

This outfit will be a reward for collecting 7 clothing scraps from random shipwreck locations around the map. There's 30 possible spawns around the map, with a daily limit. #GTAOnline https://t.co/on8QumQule pic.twitter.com/7fZVbswOK1 — WildBrick142 (@WildBrick142) July 20, 2021

Here is a map of all the locations of the shipwreck treasures in GTA Online:

All the shipwreck locations in GTA Online (Image via Twitter/WildBrick142)

The Treasure Chests can be found in the following regions of San Andreas:

Elysian Island Los Santos International Airport #1 Los Santos International Airport #2 San Andreas Pacific Ocean #1 Pacific Bluffs Banham Canyon Chumash Lago Zancudo #1 Lago Zancudo #2 Zancudo River North Chumash Paleto Cove Paleto Forest Paleto Bay #1 Paleto Bay #2 Mount Gordo #1 Pacific Ocean #2 Pacific Ocean #3 Mount Gordo #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #1 San Chianski Mountain Range #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #3 Pacific Ocean #4 Pacific Ocean #5 Pacific Ocean #6 Pacific Ocean #7 Pacific Ocean #8 Palomino Highlands Cypress Flats

