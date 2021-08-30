Full list of GTA Vice City cheats for Xbox

Back when GTA Vice City was still hot in the market, players were crazy about cheats that enabled the on-screen characters to pull off feats that would otherwise be impossible in the game-world.

It's been almost two decades since GTA Vice City hit the gaming world but it's as popular today as it was back then, if not more. People may not visit the sprawling city as much as they used to since the series has released new titles over the years but GTA Vice City will always be one of the best games in the franchise.

That being said, Xbox players can still utilize all the GTA Vice City cheats to embellish their revisit to the iconic title.

This article shows a full list of GTA Vice City cheats available to Xbox players.

GTA Vice City cheat codes for Xbox

GTA Vice city cheats for Xbox (Image via GTA Vice City)

Weapon Set 1 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

- R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Weapon Set 2 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ←

- R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ← Weapon Set 3 - R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓

- R, Black, L, Black, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓ Full Health - R, Black, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

- R, Black, L, B, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Full Armor - R, Black, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑

- R, Black, L, A, ←, ↓, →, ↑, ←, ↓, →, ↑ Increase Wanted Level by 2 - R, R, B, Black, ←, →, ←, →, ←, →

- R, R, B, Black, ←, →, ←, →, ←, → Lower Wanted Level to 0 - R, R, B, Black, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓

- R, R, B, Black, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓, ↑, ↓ Suicide - →, White, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, White, L

- →, White, ↓, R, ←, ←, R, L, White, L Speed Up Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, White, L, A

- Y, ↑, →, ↓, White, L, A Slow Down Gameplay - Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, Black, R

- Y, ↑, →, ↓, X, Black, R Quick Clock - B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y

- B, B, L, X, L, X, X, X, L, Y, B, Y Spawn Tank - B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y

- B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y Spawn Bloodring Banger - ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, White

- ↑, →, →, L, →, ↑, X, White Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - ↓, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, ←, ←

- ↓, R, B, White, White, A, R, L, ←, ← Spawn Sabre Turbo - →, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ←

- →, White, ↓, White, White, A, R, L, B, ← Spawn Hotring Racer - R, B, Black, →, L, White, A, A, X, R

- R, B, Black, →, L, White, A, A, X, R Spawn Alt Hotring Racer - Black, L, B, →, L, R, →, ↑, B, Black

- Black, L, B, →, L, R, →, ↑, B, Black Spawn Hearse - ↓, Black, ↓, R, White, ←, R, L, ←, →

- ↓, Black, ↓, R, White, ←, R, L, ←, → Spawn Limo - Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, →

- Black, ↑, White, ←, ←, R, L, B, → Spawn Trashmaster - B, R, B, R, ←, ←, R, L, B, →

- B, R, B, R, ←, ←, R, L, B, → Spawn Caddie - B, L, ↑, R, White, A, R, L, B, A

- B, L, ↑, R, White, A, R, L, B, A Flying Boats - Black, B, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, Y

- Black, B, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, A, Y Nearby Vehicles Explode - Black, White, R, L, White, Black, X, Y, B, Y, White, L

Road Rage - Black, B, R, White, ←, R, L, Black, White

- Black, B, R, White, ←, R, L, Black, White Pink Cars - B, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, →, A

- B, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, →, A Black Cars - B, White, ↑, R, ←, A, R, L, ←, B

- B, White, ↑, R, ←, A, R, L, ←, B Flying Vehicles - Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓

- Y, B, Y, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓ Handling Buff - Y, R, R, ←, R, L, Black, L

- Y, R, R, ←, R, L, Black, L All Traffic Lights Green - →, R, ↑, White, White, ←, R, L, R, R

- →, R, ↑, White, White, ←, R, L, R, R Amphibious Cars - →, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black

- →, Black, B, R, White, X, R, Black Invisible Cars - Y, L, Y, Black, X, L, L

- Y, L, Y, Black, X, L, L Big Wheels - R, A, Y, →, Black, A, ↑, ↓, A

- R, A, Y, →, Black, A, ↑, ↓, A Ricardo Skin - L, White, R, Black, ↓, L, Black, White

- L, White, R, Black, ↓, L, Black, White Lance Skin - B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, L

- B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, L Ken Skin - →, L, ↑, White, L, →, R, L, A, R

- →, L, ↑, White, L, →, R, L, A, R Hilary Skin - R, B, Black, L, →, R, L, A, Black

- R, B, Black, L, →, R, L, A, Black Jezz Skin - ↓, L, ↓, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A

Dick Skin - R, White, Black, L, →, Black, ←, A, X, L

- R, White, Black, L, →, Black, ←, A, X, L Phil Skin - →, R, ↑, Black, L, →, R, L ,→, B

- →, R, ↑, Black, L, →, R, L ,→, B Sonny Skin - B, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A

- B, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, A, A Mercedes Skin - Black, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, B, Y

- Black, L, ↑, L, →, R, →, ↑, B, Y Random Outfit - →, →, ←, ↑, L, White, ←, ↑, ↓, →

- →, →, ←, ↑, L, White, ←, ↑, ↓, → Riot - ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, Black, R, White, L

- ↓, ←, ↑, ←, A, Black, R, White, L Hostile Pedestrians - ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, Black, R, White, White

- ↓, ↑, ↑, ↑, A, Black, R, White, White Armed Pedestrians - Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓

- Black, R, A, Y, A, Y, ↑, ↓ Armed Female Pedestrians - →, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, L, A

- →, L, B, White, ←, A, R, L, L, A Ladies' Man - B, A, L, L, Black, A, A, B, Y

- B, A, L, L, Black, A, A, B, Y Sunny Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, ↓

- Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, ↓ Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y

- Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y Very Cloudy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, X

- Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, X Foggy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, A

- Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, A Rainy Weather - Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, B

