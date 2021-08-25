5 beta GTA Vice City weapons that players can't use in the final game

Not all of GTA Vice City's beta content makes it to the final version of the game, and weapons are no different.

There are actually more than five beta weapons in GTA Vice City. Technically speaking, some of them do appear in the final version of the game, but they're never used by the player under any normal means. Sometimes, they don't even show up anywhere in the final version of GTA Vice City.

It's unknown why some of these beta weapons were cut from the final version of GTA Vice City. Still, fans are always welcome to speculate on why some of these beta weapons aren't usable by Tommy Vercetti in the game. Unsurprisingly, some of these do show up in later GTA titles.

Five beta GTA Vice City weapons that didn't appear in the final version

5) Steyr Aug

A real-life Steyr Aug on top, with the GTA Vice City beta weapon on the bottom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Surprisingly, this beta weapon has never appeared in another GTA game, cut or not. The beta files for this weapon are only found in the original PS2 disc, as it was scrubbed for later ports of GTA Vice City.

This real-life weapon was relevant in the 80s, so it would have fit the culture of GTA Vice City quite nicely. It's unknown why Rockstar Games removed the Steyr Aug, but it can still be seen in Ammu-Nations in GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

4) Stun Gun

The Stun Gun, as it would've appeared in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

This beta weapon is nothing more than a model and a texture in GTA Vice City. It's labeled under the names "stungun.dff" and "stungun.txt" in GTA Vice City, although it has been referred to as a Tazer/Taser within the GTA Vice City community as well.

The Stun Gun doesn't show up until GTA Chinatown Wars, which is more than half a decade after GTA Vice City was released. Its beta model in GTA Vice City also looks radically different from the model modern fans are used to.

3) MP5K

The first hitman on the left has it (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weapon is also known as the Short MP5. Either way, it does show up in the final version of GTA Vice City, but not as a usable weapon. Instead, this beta weapon only shows up being used by one of Diaz's hitmen in the mission, In the Beginning...

It can also be seen in Ammu-Nation, but it's solely a stage prop to make the store look more lively. This beta weapon was never used against the player in regular gameplay, so it's unknown how good it could have been in GTA Vice City.

2) Land Mine

The Land Mine's model and texture (Image via TCRF)

Sometimes, even the most innovative weapons don't make it into the final product. Funnily enough, the Land Mine has been cut in every game it was scheduled to appear in (GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and Vice City Stories). In all of those games except for the last one, the Land Mine doesn't work.

Interestingly enough, it works just fine in Vice City Stories. It works exactly as one would expect from a Land Mine, and there aren't any other weapon types like it. Hence, it's a shame that the Land Mine never saw the light of day in any game which listed it as a beta weapon.

1) AK-47

Notice the low quality texture on this beta weapon (Image via Rockstar Games)

The AK-47 is perhaps one of the most famous weapons of all time. It's appeared in countless video games outside of the GTA series, and it's appeared in most GTA games since GTA 3. However, it's strangely absent in GTA Vice City (even though Phil Cassidy is seen wielding one in the official artwork).

The weapon's model and texture are rather low quality (even by GTA Vice City standards), which would suggest that it was cut early in development. The files for the model and texture still exist in the game (ak47.dff and ak47.txd, respectively).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

