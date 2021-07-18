5 things GTA Vice City players might not notice during their run

When playing GTA Vice City for the first time, players may not fully notice the attention to detail from Rockstar Games.

Players already know Vice City is based on the real-life Miami, Florida. It's a tropical getaway with plenty of criminal fun under the sun. Rockstar Games did their research when trying to recreate the 80's vibes.

They left behind several details only dedicated GTA players would figure out.

Most of the time, GTA players are focused on having fun. They are often too busy blasting away enemies and blowing up vehicles. Nonetheless, Rockstar Games values their meticulous approach to video game inspiration. GTA fans can appreciate the work they put into Vice City.

Five things first-time players of GTA Vice City can easily miss

#5 - Roller skaters get stuck on certain terrain

Roller skating pedestrians are rare in the GTA series. Their most prominent appearance was in Vice City. Back in the 80's, roller skating rinks were a cultural norm for young people. These pedestrians can often be seen on sidewalks near the tropical beaches.

While these roller skates can move quickly on smooth flat surfaces, they will have trouble with different textures. For example, if a player attacks these pedestrians, they can run into a sandy or grassy area. If the roller skater chases them here, they will start to trip over themselves.

Given the context-specific requirements of this feature, most players won't ever realize this is a thing.

#4 - Vice Squad shows up in three-star wanted levels

It's no secret that this game is heavily inspired by the popular 80's television program Miami Vice. The development team pays homage to the main stars of that show with their wanted level system.

Whenever a wanted player gets three stars in GTA Vice City, these well-dressed officers will appear in flashy sports cars. They carry micro SMGs and pistols, yet they do pack a punch.

In the original version of the game, their VCPD Cheetah is only attainable when the Vice Squad arrives.

On a related note, supporting character Lance Vance was voiced by Miami Vice star Philip Michael Thomas. He was one of the main characters on the show, so it's fitting he plays an influential role in the overall story.

#3 - The beta map is located in Sunshine Autos

Once GTA players buy the Sunshine Autos property, they can engage in local street races. There is a map near the garage where they can perform this action. Most players will select which street race they want and move on.

However, if they look closely, they will find discrepancies with the map.

Right away, they will realize the Hyman Memorial Stadium is missing. The airport also has another runway. It turns out the players are looking at the beta map of Vice City.

Rockstar Games simply left it there in the final release. Whether they did it on purpose or not is still unknown.

Looking at the map gives players an early look at what could've been. One theory is that the stadium was added late in development, given the dark and unfinished textures inside the area. Either way, it provides beta content for GTA Vice City.

#2 - Traffic lights are yellow during major storms

Given the hot and moist weather conditions of Vice City, rain is often a welcome relief. Since this is storm season, players can expect poor driving conditions. Next time a storm approaches, players should take a look at the stoplights.

Whenever it starts raining hard in Vice City, the stoplights will flash yellow. This is a direct reference to how Miami handles traffic during these weather conditions. Rockstar Games love their attention to detail, which is on full display with these flashing yellow lights. They certainly did their homework here.

Speaking of rain, players can also notice puddle effects on their vehicles. It's a nice little touch that adds realism to the experience.

#1 - Golf pedestrians count as a gang

At the Leaf Links golf course in Vice Beach, players will notice a group of golfers huddled together. This elderly gang is one of the few neutral ones in the entire game. They will not attack the player unless provoked otherwise.

Each member carries a golf club with them, with some of them carrying pistols. This is odd, considering guns aren't allowed in the area. They can also be seen riding carts across the fairway.

Native to Leaf Links, this gang has no storyline importance whatsoever. They are simply background pedestrians.

Interestingly, this gang is the first in the GTA series to include female members. GTA Vice City includes this gang in the statistics menu. Every time one of them goes down, it will raise the stats for gang members wasted.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul